Kansas vs. Boston College Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Boston College Eagles have started off the 2019 season 2-0 after losing 11 players to the NFL last season. Somehow, they are on pace to improve upon a 7-5 record last year.

But for the Eagles, they will have to face more power-five non-league foes this year than last year. That starts with a Friday night game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first-ever meeting between the schools.

Out of the Big 12, Kansas is hoping to turn the program around with Les Miles as coach. Over the past two seasons, Kansas has gone 4-20 including 3-9 last year. The Jayhawks have struggled since their miraculous 2007 season when they won the Orange Bowl and finished 13-1 under Mark Mangino.

Kansas vs Boston College

Friday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Coverage: ACC Network

Spread: Boston College (-21 at -110)

Over/Under: 51

Kansas

The Jayhawks are 1-1 to begin the year with a narrow win over Indiana State and a disappointing, 12-7 loss last week to Coastal Carolina.

Overall, their defense has improved from last season when the Jayhawks allowed an average of 418 yards per game and a total of 46 opposing offensive touchdowns. On offense, the Jayhawks struggled to convert on red zone opportunities, ranking near the bottom of FBS with only a 75 percent success rate from within 20 yards.

Last week against Coastal, the Jayhawks defense struggled to contain the run as Torrance Marable picked up 148 yards on the ground. Offensively, Kansas was anemic at times and quarterback Carter Stanley threw for just 107 yards.

That could be repeating itself this week as BC boasts a trio of power backs, most notably A.J. Dillon, along with a stout secondary.

Boston College

The Eagles passing defense last season collected 18 interceptions, good enough for fifth in the nation. While premier defensive backs Lukas Denis and Hamp Cheevers have left the program, others like Brandon Sebastian and Tate Haynes have picked up the slack this season.

BC’s running game remains strong while its passing game has improved thanks to yet another resurgence from junior quarterback Anthony Brown. Possessing a good pocket awareness, he dazzled in the Eagles’ opening win against Virginia Tech with two touchdown passes and 275 yards. Last week in an abbreviated performance against Richmond he tossed three more touchdown passes.

Even better this year, the Eagles rarely make mistakes. BC has taken a total of eight penalties, placing them tied for 15th in FBS for fewest penalties per game.

Prediction

Kansas isn’t a bad defensive team but could struggle to stop the BC backfield triumvirate of Dillon, David Bailey, and Zay Flowers. Each rushed for over 80 yards in shortened showings against Richmond and look to pick up where they left off against Kansas.

The Jayhawks don’t put up a lot of points and could have a rough night against the BC defense that has neutralized their opponents’ passing game as of late.

As for trends, Kansas is a big under team given its defending and inability to score.

Pick: The Eagles could push that total, but in all likelihood, it will be under. As for the spread, 21 points is generous for a team like BC but not impossible. So take the Eagles with the spread.