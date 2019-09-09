WATCH: Kenny Stills Kneels During National Anthem Before Monday Night Football

Wide receiver Kenny Stills took a knee during the national anthem before the Houston Texans faced off against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in Louisiana.

It’s Kenny Stills’ first game with the Texans after being traded to Houston last month. The Dolphins traded him and left tackle Laremy Tunsil for two first-round picks, a second-round pick, offensive tackle Julién Davenport and cornerback Johnson Bademosi.

The Texans also received a fourth-round draft pick in the deal, which came after they agreed to ship Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks.

The trade signaled that the Dolphins are in full-on rebuilding mode since Tunsil and Stills were considered to be two of the best players on the team.

There was some tension between the star wide receiver and the Dolphins front office. Kenny Stills criticized Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for holding a fundraiser for President Donald Trump and criticized Jay-Z for partnering with the NFL, saying of the rapper, “He’s not an NFL player. He’s never been on a knee.”

“Some of the ways he answered his questions, talking about we’re moving past kneeling, like he ever protested.” He continued, “Choosing to speak for the people like he had spoken to the people. … I wonder how many common people that he knows or has spoken to. I wonder if he’s read my Facebook comments or my Instagram comments or some of the things people say to me. To say we’re moving past something, it didn’t seem very informed.

Following Stills’ comments, Coach Brian Flores played 8 consecutive Jay-Z songs at the next team practice. The coach said the songs were not meant to poke fun at the wide receiver but rather motivate him.

“It was a challenge to Kenny to perform regardless of whatever is going on outside,” Flores told reporters after the Dolphins 22-7 preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I would say, and I said this to him, he hasn’t performed up to that level over the course of training camp, or as I’ve seen. So that was the challenge — to get open, catch the football and make plays for this team, regardless of what’s going on outside of this building.”

Stills’ criticisms might have had something to do with him being traded. He’s been Miami’s best receiver averaging nearly 15 yards per catch and 6 touchdowns in the past two seasons. Miami has been purging all of their assets for draft picks prior to the season so he was probably being traded anyway but the strained relationships certainly didn’t help.

You can watch the video here:

#Texans WR Kenny Stills kneels during the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/UMgRLOKorg — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 9, 2019

A different angle