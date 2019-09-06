Lakers’ Anthony Davis Thinks He’s Made Big Strides From Deep

Joining the Lakers by way of the New Orleans Pelicans, big man Anthony Davis looks ready to make a major impact on Los Angeles. Paired up with superstar LeBron James and surrounded with capable shooters and defenders, the Lakers have put together a roster that – at least on paper – looks built to contend with the league’s best teams.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis Thinks He’s Made Big Strides With Three-Point Shot

Q: #2KDay @AntDavis23 https://t.co/iqZwxYD2iK… Where do you think you have most improved your game this summer? And what do you hope to accomplish in LA this season?

– @UltimateR2001 A: pic.twitter.com/bydPlh5QbT — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) September 6, 2019

Davis’ offseason workouts have been (mostly) well-documented as the big man looks to refine his already All-NBA level talent. One area of relative weakness has been Davis’ ability to shoot the deep ball with consistency. Davis has made major strides over the past few seasons in this department, seeing his shooting percentage climb up to 34% in 2017-18.

Should Davis be able to drill the deep ball at an even higher clip, his value in helping to space the floor alongside LeBron would be massive. Adding a reliable shot also makes Davis exponentially more dangerous in the screen game as opponents can no longer cheat towards defending the rim and would have to respect his ability to pop off screens and shoot as opposing to simply rolling to the rim.

Davis showed off a step-back three-pointer earlier in the offseason and if he sees his shooting percentage goes up to the point where it becomes a consistent weapon for him, he could morph into a borderline unguardable weapon.

Dwight Howard Headlines Lakers Storylines Entering Training Camp

Despite the offseason splash for Anthony Davis and the free agency spending spree that brought nearly an entirely new team to Los Angeles, the biggest storyline seems to be the return of Dwight Howard. Howard was an All-NBA force and former three-time defensive player of the year when he first came to the Lakers in 2012-2013, though his year-long stint didn’t go anywhere close to as planned. While he still posted strong rebound and scoring numbers, Howard looked ineffective at times and struggled to find consistency playing alongside another superstar in Kobe Bryant.

After Bryant got injured, Howard led the Lakers to a lackluster postseason showing and despite the fan base trying to woo him back in free agency, Howard took less money to leave LA and join up with the Houston Rockets. After seeing his career enter a state of steady decline since leaving the Lakers, Howard entered this offseason as a prime buyout candidate and after being traded to the Grizzlies, was finally let go from his contract.

The Lakers desperately need a big body capable of matching up with the NBA’s interior bruisers and Howard offers them an extremely cheap option with a relatively high ceiling. The former All-NBA superstar is currently on a non-guaranteed deal, meaning the Lakers can cut ties with Howard at any point without having to worry about paying out the remainder of his veteran minimum contract.

To his credit, Howard looks to be in some of the best shape of his career and seems to be extremely motivated to prove he is still a useful NBA player.