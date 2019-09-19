Lakers Top Free Agency Fits After Being Granted DPE for DeMarcus Cousins

In the aftermath of the unfortunate injury to DeMarcus Cousins, the Lakers were given a much-needed breath of fresh air in terms of their roster and salary cap flexibility.

The future remains unclear for Cousins and what his next step possibly may be. Suffering his third major lower-body injury in less than a two-year stretch, it is unknown just how exactly his body will respond and if he can ever get remotely close to the former All-NBA player that he once was.

Lakers Granted Disabled Player Exception (DPE) for Injured DeMarcus Cousins

The Lakers have been granted a disabled player exception worth $1.75M from the NBA for the expected season-ending ACL injury to DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. It expires on March 10, 2020. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2019

Granted the Disabled Player Exception by the NBA, the Lakers now have an additional $1.75 million to work with while also freeing up another roster spot heading into training camp.

With the Lakers looking to still be slightly top-heavy at the forward and big man positions, look for them to stay away from adding another guard into what looks to be an already crowded backcourt mix. Cousins’ multi-level scoring ability will be sorely missed this season, however, the Lakers can at least recoup some value and pick up someone capable of providing quality minutes off the end of the bench.

Top Lakers Free Agency Fits

Andre Iguodala

For obvious reasons, Andre Iguodala would be the best fit of anyone the Lakers could reasonably land. Coming off yet another year providing quality minutes on the wing for the Western Conference champion Warriors, Iggy is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the Memphis Grizzlies. Iguodala wants to get bought out and end his career on his own terms, though the Grizzlies are seemingly unwilling to do so given Iggy’s hefty $17 million salary.

Should Iguodala get bought out by Memphis, he would immediately jump to the top of best available fits for the 2019-2020 Lakers.

Carmelo Anthony

Still, a free agent, many in the basketball world have been wondering just why NBA teams haven’t taken a flier on Melo. Despite no longer being one of the best scorers in the league, Melo has shown he is still capable of getting buckets. Given his track record as one of the league’s best and most respected scorers, it seems odd as to why nobody has given him a shot.

With the free agent market incredibly thin and one of Melo’s closest friends, LeBron James, carrying tons of weight in Los Angeles, Melo might have found himself the perfect storm of circumstances to get one last go-round.

Kenneth Faried

Consider Faried an insurance policy for Dwight Howard. While Faried lacks the same size and rim protection that Howard brings to the table, he is a tenacious rebounder and hard-nosed defender. He won’t be a sexy pick up by any means but could prove valuable should the Lakers and Dwight Howard’s reunion not go as planned.

Faried’s ceiling, and floor, are extremely predictable. When given 20-25 minutes per game, Faried has consistently responded with a very solid 12/8 stat line throughout his entire career. Especially if Howard doesn’t work out, the Lakers could do much worse than those stats coming off the bench to help alleviate JaVale McGee.