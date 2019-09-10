LeSean McCoy & Damien Williams Fantasy: How to Handle KC Backfield in Week 2

Heading into Week 1, the biggest fantasy concern for the Kansas City Chiefs was their backfield. Many positions on the Chiefs’ offense are must starts, but no one knew how they would handle their running backs.

After a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, no one is any wiser, but educated guesses can be made. LeSean McCoy suited up for his first game as a member of the Chiefs on Sunday. He carried the ball 10 times for 81 yards and caught his only target for 12 yards. Damien Williams did not see success on the ground carrying the ball 13 times for 26 yards. He did have a rushing touchdown. Williams caught six passes for 39 yards.

With a game against the Oakland Raiders on the horizon, how should this Kansas City backfield be handled?

Did LeSean McCoy or Damien Williams Earn a Fantasy Start in Week 2?

The matchup is good in Week 2 for Kansas City. The Raiders finished 30th in the league in 2018 allowing 140.6 rushing yards per game. They allowed 95 yards in their first game on 23 attempts.

The entire Chiefs’ offense should have a day in this game, including their running backs. McCoy had a productive day in his first game back under Andy Reid. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry in a small sample size. That number could increase in the upcoming game. Williams found the end zone which McCoy failed to do. He averaged just two yards per carry, but was used more in the passing game.

Williams and McCoy were the only two running backs to get carries for the Chiefs. This will be the theme again when the Chiefs take on an AFC West rival.

Should You Start or Sit LeSean McCoy or Damien Williams?

Week 1 was a big ‘show me’ week for the Chiefs’ running backs. Neither one could be trusted for a start in the first week because no on knew who would get the bulk or the goal line carries. After that game, not much has changed. McCoy and Williams were successful in different aspects of the game.

If you have the choice between Williams or McCoy against the Raiders, McCoy is the play. This could the breakout game for McCoy with his new team. Andy Reid did a good job getting his feet wet in his system once again. McCoy looked quick and showed that he still has the ability to make big plays. If you are in a small league, McCoy can remain on the bench. In a deeper league, McCoy could be used as a flex play or an injury replacement.

Williams did score a touchdown against the Jaguars. He had six catches which obviously helps in PPR formats. His production on the ground is concerning. Yes, the Jaguars are stout up front and their opponent this week is not, but it cannot be forgotten. With how McCoy ran on Sunday, he could end up getting more carries this week. Also, McCoy will eventually get more involved in the passing game.

Against Oakland, neither back is an attractive play, but McCoy can definitely be used as a last second option over Williams.

