Lions Throw Shade at Eagles, Mess with Rocky Statue [LOOK]

Remember when the Minnesota Vikings came to town and marched on the Rocky Steps? That prank didn’t work out too well for them. Turns out, the Detroit Lions are stealing a page from their ill-advised playbook.

The Lions came into Philadelphia Saturday morning and delivered the ultimate sign of disrespect by draping a Detroit rally towel in front of the Rocky Balboa statue. That act of treason would have been reason enough to fire up Eagles fans, but they made it worse by posting the scene on the Lions’ official Twitter account.

The move opened the floodgates for the Philly faithful as many fans dug deep into the Lions’s timeline of futility to defend their team’s honor. As long-time Philly PR professional Ike Richman noted: “How did @AGT work out for ya? Expect similar results tomorrow. Yo. Don’t mess with #rocky”

Detroit’s ‘Very Sad Timeline’ of Historic Futility

Remember, Detroit is one of the worst franchises in NFL history. They are one of four franchises to never appear in a Super Bowl and they have made just three playoff appearances since 2010. Worse yet, the Lions are one of only five teams to finish a season winless — a totally inept 0-16.

It’s been so bad up there that their local newspaper compiled a “very sad timeline” on the team’s “historic futility” going back to their arrival in Detroit from Portsmouth, Ohio. It’s been all downhill since that infamous day on June 30, 1934. Here’s a snippet of that gem from Michigan Live’s John Serba:

Portsmouth can have ’em back. Wait – no they can’t. Because the Detroit Lions, formerly the Spartans of Portsmouth, Ohio, are on the cusp of greatness. As a lifelong idio- er, Lions fan, my extrasensory perception tells me a Super Bowl victory will happen with Matthew Stafford playing quarterback. The team will solve the problems with its swiss-cheese offensive line, melted-butter defense and black-hole running game, and go on to glory. Soon. Soon, I tell you. Soon. Well, at least before the heat death of the universe happens. On that timeline, a few centuries add up to just a blip.

Eagles Hold All-Time Edge on Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions have met 33 times in their storied (tragic?) history with the Eagles holding the all-time edge, 16-15-2. Detroit won the most recent meeting — a 24-23 victory at Detroit in 2016 — in a game that saw Carson Wentz intercepted by Darius Slay to seal it. The Eagles have actually lost three of the last four in the series dating back to 2012.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is 3-1 all-time versus the Eagles after notching wins in 2016, 2015 and 2012. The last Eagles quarterback to beat the Lions? Nick Foles in 2013. He threw for 179 yards and a touchdown in a 34-20 win in a game affectionately known as the Blizzard Bowl. LeSean McCoy famously stole the show in a contest marked by snow angels and a ton of points.

