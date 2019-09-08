Marquise Brown Fantasy Value: Is Ravens WR Worth a Waiver Wire Pickup?

Marquise Brown had himself a day in his NFL debut causing many fans to wonder about the Ravens wide receiver’s fantasy value. Should you pickup Brown from your waiver wire?

The short answer is yes as Brown is likely going to be one of the top fantasy waiver wire adds after Week 1. The Ravens used a first-round pick on Brown showing just how much they believed in the former Oklahoma wide receiver. Brown flew under the radar during the preseason as he battled injuries, but he looks to be in top shape judging from his Week 1 performance.

Marquise Brown Will Be One of the Top Waiver Wire Adds for Week 1

Brown started with four receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against the Dolphins. It is important to note that fans should not expect this sort of performance every week given the Ravens were facing a Dolphins team that appear to be one of the worst squads in the NFL. That said, Brown has a chance to be the Ravens top wide receiver given the young group of wideouts the team has on the roster.

As long as Brown can stay healthy, he has a chance to continue eating up targets from Lamar Jackson. So far, Brown is the top-ranked waiver wire add for Week 1. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke about what the franchise liked about Brown after selecting him in the 2019 NFL draft.

“He’s the kind of player we like. He’s a Raven. He’s always been a guy that’s had to overcome. He has a certain toughness to him and he’s a playmaker. He’s a perfect fit for the offense we’re trying to build,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec tweeted.

The Ravens Could Have an Explosive Offense in 2019

The Ravens could go from having an anemic offense last season to having an explosive unit in 2019. Lamar Jackson’s dual-threat capabilities combined with the number of young wide receivers make the Ravens an intriguing offense for fantasy purposes this season.