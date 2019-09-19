Miami Dolphins Make Quarterback Change, Name New Starter

The Miami Dolphins are officially moving onto the Josh Rosen era.

The Dolphins have officially named the second-year quarterback as their starter for their Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas. The move comes much earlier than expected as the Dolphins were expected to at least wait the first four weeks until they moved the former first-round draft selection to the starting lineup. That obviously is no longer the case, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

From TNF First Look, with some breaking news: The #Dolphins have made a big change, as QB Josh Rosen is now Miami's starter. He gets his chance. pic.twitter.com/3M3NSdjCIz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2019

The Dolphins had started 36-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick over the first two games, but it just wasn’t working out. Miami had been outscored 102-10 in their first two games — the second-worst margin through the first two weeks in NFL history. Making matters worse, they were shut out by the New England Patriots 43-0 at home in Week 2 — the first time that’s ever happened.

Despite their less-than-stellar supporting cast, the Dolphins will hope that Rosen will give them some magic — and justify the fact that they sent a second-round draft choice to the Arizona Cardinals for the 22-year-old quarterback.

The UCLA product didn’t exactly impress in his lone season in the desert, going just 3-10 in his lone season as the starter while throwing for just 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He completed just 55.2 percent of his passes and became expendable when the Cardinals fired Steve Wilks and hired Kliff Kingsbury as the head coach.

In cameo appearances — all blowouts — against the likes of the Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens, Rosen hasn’t impressed at all. He’s gone just 8-for-21 for 102 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

The fact that his offensive line is among the worst in the league — especially after trading franchise left tackle Laremy Tunsil — makes matters worse. He’s already been sacked four times — and that’s not including the six other sacks the Dolphins gave up with Fitzpatrick under center. Miami has given up the most sacks this season of any NFL team.

As far as the skill position players at receiver, the Dolphins are at the bottom of the league. DeVante Parker is considered the team’s top guy and rookie undrafted free agent Preston Williams leads the Dolphins in receptions (7), receiving yards (87) and touchdowns (1) through the first two weeks.

Now, Rosen will receive another chance — but with a supporting cast that is obviously worse than it was in Arizona.

Dolphins Claim Taco Charlton

Right around the time that it was announced that Rosen would be the Dolphins’ Week 3 starter, Miami made headlines for another reason. The Dolphins claimed former Cowboys first-round draft selection Taco Charlton off of waivers and he will be eligible to suit up against his former team this Sunday.

Source: Taco Charlton has been claimed by the #Dolphins. A former first-rounder lands in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2019

Widely regarded as a first-round bust, Charlton racked up just 46 tackles and four sacks during his two seasons in Dallas. After Charlton demanded a trade and the Cowboys failed to find a trade partner, they waived the 24-year-old defensive end.

Charlton never receives the opportunity to shine and become a star for a Miami squad that literally has zero star players.

