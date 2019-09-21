Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys: Betting Line, Odds and Pick

The Miami Dolphins take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 3.

In a battle of two teams trending in vastly different directions, the Cowboys are looking to continue their hot start to the season by going 3-0. On the other hand, the Dolphins are 0-2 and starting second-year quarterback Josh Rosen for the first time this season.

The story of this game isn’t who is going to win — it’s will the Cowboys cover the massive point spread (-22.5)?

Here’s all of the information you need to know heading into this game.

Miami Dolphins (0-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-0)

Sunday, September 22 at 1:00 PM ET

AT&T Stadium

Coverage: FOX

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by Jazz Sports

Dolphins vs. Cowboys (-22.5)

Over/Under: 47

Miami Dolphins

There’s nothing positive to say about the Dolphins in this blurb. Normally, I’d cover the strengths and weaknesses of a team in this section, but the Dolphins don’t have any strengths. They’re the worst team in the NFL as advertised and they’re making it as obvious as possible.

With Rosen making his debut as the starting quarterback for the Dolphins, Miami will have to find a way to protect the quarterback. They’ve allowed an NFL-high 10 sacks and four of those have been on Rosen despite the fact he’s only thrown 21 passes all season long.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys haven’t exactly had a tough schedule thus far facing the likes of the New York Giants and Washington Redskins. But they’ve looked absolutely magnificent through the first two weeks of the season.

Dak Prescott has emerged as an early MVP candidate, illustrating why he deserves a new contract. The fourth-year quarterback has thrown for seven touchdowns against just one interception while completing a ridiculous 82.3 percent (first in the NFL) of his pass attempts. He has a 142.9 quarterback rating, which is second in the NFL.

Prescott’s emergence early on has actually overshadowed the play of Ezekiel Elliott, who has rushed for 164 yards on 4.6 yards per carry to start out 2019– solid numbers, obviously..

Trends and Prediction

Dolphins Trends:

Miami are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Miami’s last 6 games.

Miami are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Miami’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Dallas.

Miami are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against Dallas.

Cowboys Trends:

Dallas are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’ last 5 games.

Dallas are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.

Dallas are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Dallas’ last 17 games against an opponent in the AFC conference.

When you look at the stat sheet and both of these rosters, this is an absolute mismatch. There’s a reason the Dolphins were outscored 102-10 in the first two weeks of the season and why they made Lamar Jackson look like the second coming of Joe Montana when they allowed five touchdowns to the talented, but green quarterback.

While this game is at home and the Dolphins look as hapless as possible, I wouldn’t get too giddy when it comes to the betting lines. While I am confident that the Cowboys have just enough in the tank to cover the massive spread of 22.5 points, I am not confident that the over/under of 47 will be surpassed.

Because the Dolphins are starting a young and unproven quarterback for the first time with his top receiving threat being the undrafted free agent Preston Williams, there’s no reason to believe the Dolphins will see much improvement in the scoring department.

Therefore, pick the Cowboys to cover the spread — but go with the under.

Pick: Cowboys (-22.5), Under (47)