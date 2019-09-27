Nets’ Kevin Durant Explains Why He Left Warriors: ‘Simply put, I just did it’

Kevin Durant has provided his reason for leaving the Golden State Warriors.

As the Nets held their annual Media Day conference on Friday, they did so with a lot more star power than they’ve had in recent seasons. That would be because they added two of the top stars in the NBA in former champions Durant and Kyrie Irving.

As Durant held his first Media Day as a member of the Nets, he provided a short and brief answer for why he bolted the Golden State for Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant on leaving the Warriors: “I felt like it was time for a change and I wanted to play for a new team. Simply put, I just did it.” pic.twitter.com/ITIRNvkOGJ — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) September 27, 2019

Durant spent three seasons in the Bay Area, helping lead the Warriors to two championships and three Finals appearances. He won two Finals MVPs while also leading Golden State to the most dominant run in NBA postseason history, when they went 16-1 during the 2017 playoffs.

Simply put — no pun intended — Durant had accomplished everything that he could possibly accomplish in Golden State. He won his first championship, prolonged Golden State’s dynasty run and made them the most dominant team in the new millennium.

What likely didn’t help matters was Durant suffering his torn Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. That effectively ended Duran’t season and will likely keep him sidelined for the entirety of the 2019-20 season.

Durant wants a fresh start — and he’ll get one in Brooklyn.

Speaking of which, Irving also participated in the Media Day along with Durant and criticized the Warriors’ decision to play the former MVP in the Finals despite the fact he was less than 100 percent. The 27-year-old veteran stated that he will “protect” Durant in Brooklyn and won’t allow the team to play him if he’s not ready to return from injury.

Kyrie Irving says he will protect Kevin Durant unlike the Warriors. #Nets pic.twitter.com/SM1jZDpZgG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 27, 2019

It’s worth mentioning that not long after Irving’s “protector” comments, Durant also stressed that he will not return during the 2019-20 season.

The Nets may not feature the Irving-Durant pairing until the 2020-21 season, but once they do, all eyes will be on Brooklyn.