NFL Week 3 Picks: Best Bets & Predictions for Every Game

Week 3 of the NFL season has arrived and with it a stacked slate with intriguing matchups.

Some of the more interesting games on the schedule include a matchup between the undefeated Chiefs and Ravens in a clash of AFC contenders, a hyped (but banged up) Browns team facing the Rams in prime time and some huge spreads as the Jets and Dolphins continue to look hopeless.

Last week we went 8-7-1 and 3-0 on bonus prop picks.

Here are picks for every game on the schedule this week from Heavy.

Lions vs Eagles

The Eagles need a bounce back win after dropping a tough game to the Falcons last week, but the Lions are hungry and the injuries are piling up in Philly.

Pick: Lions +5

Saints vs. Seahawks

The Saints will play a rare game without future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees and it comes at CenturyLink Field, where the Seahawks have been great in the month of September under Pete Carroll (15-0).

Pick: Seahawks -4.5

Giants vs. Buccaneers

Will the Daniel Jones era start on a high-note for the Giants? Don’t count on it.

Pick: Buccaneers -6

Ravens vs. Chiefs

One of the most intriguing matchups of the season as we get to see if the Ravens are the real deal. The Cardinals and Dolphins are one thing, but defending MVP Patrick Mahomes are another.

Pick: Chiefs -6

Bengals vs. Bills

The Bills are a surprise 2-0 so far. The Bengals are not at 0-2 without A.J. Green. Take the home team in this one to cover.

Pick: Bills -6

Dolphins vs. Cowboys

The Dolphins have given us no reason to think they can compete with another NFL team. The number is big, but there’s a reason why.

Pick: Cowboys -22

Denver vs. Green Bay

Joe Flacco and the struggling Denver offense head to Lambeau to challenge Aaron Rodgers and the 2-0 Packers — who now have a defense. Say cheese.

Pick: Packers -7

Raiders vs. Vikings

Kirk Cousins has not looked good so far. A matchup with a banged up Raiders secondary will help. The Vikings will send Gruden and the Raiders to 1-2.

Pick: Vikings -9

Falcons at Colts

Have Matt Ryan and the Falcons found their groove after getting a big victory over the Eagles? Maybe, but they might have the benefit of Indy missing some big names. Atlanta looks like a strong dog in this one.

Pick: Falcons +1.5

New York Jets vs. New England

They both play in the AFC East, but it’s hard to call this one a rivalry. Patriots will keep Luke Falk and the Jets grounded.

Pick: Patriots -21.5

Panthers vs. Cardinals

Cam Newton did not look like Cam Newton last week, and now Kyle Allen is the starter for Carolina as the former MVP nurses a foot injury. The Cardinals have come close the last two weeks, but this is a prime spot for Kyler Murray to get his first win.

Pick: Cardinals -2

Chargers vs. Texans

Philip Rivers and the Chargers need a bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Lions last week. It won’t come against a hungry Texans team looking to make it two-in-a-row.

Pick: Texans +2

Browns vs. Rams

The Browns have home field but also a massive injury report. Two key starters have been sent to the IR this week and two starting defensive backs are out. This won’t be a pretty prime time matchup unless Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. have some major tricks up their sleeves. Todd Gurley and the Rams should not have a problem.

Pick: Rams -3.5

Monday Night Football: Bears vs. Redskins

ESPN couldn’t find a Redskins player to put on the promo for this game other than veteran running back Adrian Peterson, who was inactive for Washington in Week 1 as a healthy scratch. The Bears should feast.

Pick: Bears -4

Parlay of the Day : Take the Team Totals for the Huge Favorites

Don’t like the huge spreads for the Patriots and Cowboys? Here’s a solution: take their team totals in a nice little parlay.

Cowboys team total OVER 34.5 (-120)

New England team total OVER 32.5 (-125)

Rams ML (-200)

Seahawks ML (-220)

Falcons ML (EVEN)

Winnings: $100 to win $1,375

