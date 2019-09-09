Nick Foles Injury Update: Jaguars QB Hugs Guy That Broke His Collarbone

Nick Foles suffered a collarbone injury and left the game with a broken left clavicle after a jarring hit Sunday. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones delivered the boom seconds after Foles delivered a rainbow touchdown pass for a score.

The new Jaguars quarterback was 5-for-8 for 75 yards with a 35-yard touchdown strike to DJ Chark. Then, Jones knocked him out of the game. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Foles is out for the “foreseeable future” and he’ll undergo surgery Monday afternoon. Jacksonville will likely place him on IR as the injury typically takes two months to recover from. He could return after Week 10.

After the game — a 40-26 loss by the Jaguars to the Chiefs – an upbeat Foles expressed no anger toward Jones. In fact, the former Eagles quarterback admitted that he went over and gave Jones a hug. The two were teammates in Kansas City.

“Chris Jones was my teammate in KC and I know he’d never want to do that,” Foles said, via the Kansas City Star. “It was probably just one of those things — it was just unfortunate it happened. I landed on it wrong, and it happens in this sport. We’ll keep moving forward. Chris is a tremendous player and I gave him a hug after the game.”

Nick Foles leaves the game after this hit. Currently getting X-rays pic.twitter.com/LX8yLzg5eN — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinnerNFL) September 8, 2019

Skip Bayless Blasts Non-Call on Foles Injury

Skip Bayless, never at a loss for words about anything, usually hates all things to do with the Eagles. While Nick Foles is no longer in Philadelphia, he’ll forever be an Eagles hero. Bayless, a loud-mouth analyst for FOX Sports 1, was the first to rush to Foles’ defense after Kansas City’s Chris Jones knocked him out. He thought a penalty should have been called on the play since Foles had released the ball before Jones braced for impact.

HOW WAS THAT NOT A PENALTY ON CHRIS JONES AS HE CAME DOWN ON TOP OF FOLES, CRUSHING HIM AND KNOCKING HIM OUT OF THE GAME AFTER FOLES HAD RELEASED A TD RAINBOW??? THE QB MUST BE PROTECTED ON THAT PLAY. TOTALLY DEFENSELESS. THEY CALLED IT LAST YR. NOT THIS TIME. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 8, 2019

Everyone had an opinion on Foles’ debut in Jacksonville. NBA superstar Kevin Durant called his 35-touchdown throw a “piece of art” and Foles’ former teammate Chris Long wished the “champ” well wishes.

It was, champ. Hope he’s back next week. https://t.co/cGuzZMcwXR — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) September 8, 2019

Gardner Mishnew Hits the Waiver Wire

The Jaguars will go with rookie quarterback Gardner Mishnew until Nick Foles is ready to return. Assuming the team puts Foles on injured reserve, he won’t be eligible until after Week 10. Mishnew, a sixth-round pick out of Washington State, was mighty impressive in relief of Foles against the Chiefs.

According to Elias, Gardner Minshew's streak of 13 consecutive completions to begin his career is the longest streak by a player to start their career who debuted over the last 40 years. The previous longest over the last 40 years was nine by Brad Johnson in 1994. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 8, 2019

Minshew went 22-of-25 for 275 passing yards and one touchdown, with one interception. His streak of 13 straight completions is the longest such streak for a quarterback making his NFL debut in the last 40 years. He’ll be the talk of the waiver wire this week in fantasy football.

