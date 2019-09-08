Nick Foles Injury Update: Jaguars QB Suffers Broken Left Clavicle

This was not the start that Nick Foles wanted to his Jacksonville Jaguars career.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback suffered a broken left clavicle in the Jaguars’ 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — the same collarbone injury that wiped away his 2014 season — and is out indefinitely, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

Foles will undergo surgery on his left clavicle on Monday.

Jaguars’ QB Nick Foles will undergo surgery Monday on his broken clavicle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2019

The former Super Bowl MVP had a fine debut for his new team on Sunday in the opening week of the 2019 NFL season, even completing a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Clark.

However, right after Foles released the pass, he was driven into the ground by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones — all 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds of him — as his non-throwing shoulder was caught underneath Jones on the tackle.

After Nick Foles threw this TD, he’s been taken to the lockeroom with an injury to his non-throwing arm, according to reports pic.twitter.com/NwqEcpeAeQ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 8, 2019

Foles personally addressed the injury following the game and said there is no timetable for his return.

“We don’t have a time span,” Foles said. “We’re going to take it one day at a time, just get the surgery done. … I’m going to do everything I can to get back as quickly as I can so we’re ready to roll.”

The 30-year-old quarterback said he knew there was something wrong right when the play happened.

“I knew right when I hit the ground that something was wrong,” Foles said. “I felt it. … All I saw was two red jerseys in my face, I hit the ground and heard a crack. Going into the sidelines and getting checked … I just saw the play for the first time before I came in here. It’s unfortunate, but at the same time I’m trusting the good Lord.”

Nick Foles’ Second Broken Clavicle Injury

As I mentioned earlier, Foles has suffered the injury before during a 2014 game in Week 9 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Foles, who was coming off of a Pro Bowl campaign in 2013, missed the remainder of the season due to the injury.

A broken clavicle typically takes at least six-to-eight weeks for somebody to recover from. Obviously, every athlete’s timetable is different depending upon their rehab, but it’s safe to assume that Foles will be out for the next two months — meaning that he’ll miss at least half of the season.

Nick Foles’ Backup Impresses in NFL Debut

With Foles sidelined, the Jaguars will hand over the reins of the quarterback position to Gardner Minshew, the rookie sixth-round draft selection out of Washington State. The 23-year-old had an impressive debut, completing 22-of-25 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and a 122.5 quarterback rating. He began the game completing his first 13 passes without an incompletion.

Minshew commented on his debut following the game.

“My plan is to prove that I am the best I can be for this team everyday at practice. Every snap I get in a game… My job is to go out a be the best I can be for our team.”

This is big news considering the Jags invested a lot of money in Foles to resurrect the franchise. They signed the Super Bowl champion to a four-year deal worth $88 million with $50.1 million of that guaranteed. Jacksonville is just two years removed from an AFC Championship Game appearance.

The Jaguars can only hope that Foles makes a speedy recovery and can return at some point before the conclusion of the 2019 season.

