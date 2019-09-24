Raiders Starter Likely Out for Week 4’s Matchup Against Colts

The Oakland Raiders have essentially already ruled out one of their starters for their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

As the Raiders look to break a two-game losing streak with a trip to Indianapolis this Sunday, they’ll have to once again do so without starting right guard Gabe Jackson, who has been sidelined since early August due to a knee injury, is likely to miss Week 4 as head coach Jon Gruden provided an update on the 28-year-old.

Gruden doesn’t think Gabe Jackson will practice this week, but he expects him to return soon. He was pleased with the effort out of Jordan Devey in the absence of Jackson.#Raiders — Kyle Martin (@KylesFeed) September 23, 2019

Gabe Jackson Likely out for at Least 2 More Games

Jackson has been on the shelf since Aug. 8 when he suffered the knee ailment during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. With Jackson sidelined yet again, the Raiders will likely start Jordan Devey at right guard with veteran Richie Incognito back in the lineup at left guard.

Jackson initially was given a two-month recovery, which means he won’t return until early October with the Raiders’ Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears in London penciled as a potential return date.

Jackson isn’t the only Raiders offensive lineman dealing with injuries as starting right tackle Trent Brown could also be out for Week 4 against the Colts with a new injury.

Trent Brown’s New Injury — an Ankle Injury

While the Raiders were feeling pretty good about themselves after Brown was good to go for Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, that feel-good feeling was quickly washed away when Brown suffered a new injury on top of his existing knee injury.

As you may remember, Brown had dealt with a knee injury all week leading into Oakland’s Week 3 matchup. He was listed as questionable on the injury report all week before the Raiders made the decision to allow him to play just hours before kickoff.

However, Brown now has an ankle injury to deal with — an ailment he suffered during the team’s 34-14 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, as documented by The Mercury News‘ Jon Becker.

“Brown’s right ankle appeared to roll and he fell to the turf while blocking Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter early in the fourth quarter. Brown was able to slowly walk off the field and missed just one play before returning for four more plays. However, the Pro Bowl tackle sat out the Raiders’ final drive while Brandon Parker took his place.”

Head coach Jon Gruden refused to speculate the severity of his starting right tackle’s latest injury. An update regarding Brown’s ankle ailment will be provided on Wednesday. Gruden stated the following after the loss.

“We’ll see the exactness of his injury here in the next couple of hours,” Gruden said. “Obviously, he’s a big part of this team and we need him, but we don’t want to put anybody in danger.”

Gruden also commented on his injured guard, Jackson.

“When we can get our guards back and be at full strength up front, hopefully Trent’s ready to go, we really like our line,” Gruden said.

The offensive line and protection has been a little bit of an issue for Derek Carr and the offense. The Colts are in the upper half of the league with eight team sacks on the season, so Brown’s availability is obviously a situation worth monitoring this week.

