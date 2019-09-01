Stud Receiver Lands on Packers Practice Squad After Cuts

Allen Lazard seemed to have done enough to earn himself a place with the Green Bay Packers prior to Saturday’s initial 53-man roster deadline, which saw the second-year wide receiver miss the cut in a six-deep receiving corps.

Turns out, he did.

Lazard’s agent, Michael Perrett, announced Sunday afternoon the Packers were signing his client to their 10-player practice squad to keep the breakout receiver in Green Bay.

The @packers are signing client Allen Lazard (@AllenLazard ) back to their practice squad. — Michael Perrett (@PerrettM) September 1, 2019

Undeniably a hit during preseason and training camp, Lazard made the most of his six catches with a whooping 114 receiving yards and a touchdown while contending with a deep receiving group all vying for what turned out to be three spots behind early-locks Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison.

Lazard’s case to make the initial cut was helped with the unfortunate loss of Equanimeous St. Brown, who suffered a high ankle sprain and was placed Saturday on the injured reserve list after shining in both offensive and special teams snaps. Ultimately, though, the Packers opted to keep Jake Kumerow, breakout rookie Darrius Shepherd and Trevor Davis.

An Obvious Choice

Considering how close to making the roster Lazard was Saturday, he was a no-brainer for the Packers’ practice squad. And that’s no small thing when you look at how some of the other former practice squaders progressed in Green Bay.

Five of last year’s 10 practice squad players were promoted to the main roster before the end of the regular season, while Packers writer Wes Hodkiewicz quickly pointed out a strong trend.

#Packers currently building their 10-player practice squad. Why does that matter? Nine former GB PS players currently on 53 – Jake Kumerow, Geronimo Allison, Danny Vitale, Robert Tonyan, Tony Brown, Tyler Lancaster, Lucas Patrick, Will Redmond and Tramon Williams way back when — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) September 1, 2019

Among those names, Allison — at slot receiver — and fullback Danny Vitale are two that enter the upcoming regular season with starting jobs on offense, while cornerback Tramon Williams will be working opposite the explosive Jaire Alexander.

Lazard could challenge for an elevated role right away, depending on how often the Packers turn to their non-starting receivers. Shepherd was another star of the preseason, while Davis is a little iffy considering he missed a bulk of the preseason after taking a rough hit during the team’s ugly joint practices with the Houston Texas.

Aaron Rodgers in His Corner

Lazard didn’t hide his intentions with the Packers during the preseason.

“I’m just very determined to make the team obviously and I just want to do whatever I can to help this team win a Super Bowl,” Lazard told reporters on Aug. 11. “Whatever chances I get to go out there and play, whether its special teams or offense or even defense, I’m going to go out there and play as hard as I can.”

His comments came not long after making an athletic, leaping grab during the team’s exhibition opener, with Packers backup quarterback Tim Boyle putting the ball up high to play to the advantage of Lazard’s 6-foot-5, 227-pound build.

His efforts didn’t go unnoticed among his teammates, either, as franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers singled him out for praise.

“He’s made a bunch of plays, always showing up on special teams and does the right things in practice,” Rodgers said via WFRV reporter Lily Zhao on Aug. 19. “Allen is definitely good enough to be an NFL player. He’s had a fantastic training camp.”

Among the other nine players joining Lazard on the practice squad: rookie quarterback Manny Wilkins, running back Tra Carson, wide receiver Malik Taylor, tight end Evan Baylis, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman, defensive lineman James Looney, linebackers Randy Ramsey and Brady Sheldon and cornerback Kabion Ento.

