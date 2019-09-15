Packers Safety Carted Off vs. Vikings With Right Ankle Injury

Withstanding injuries since the start of the preseason, the Green Bay Packers defense took another hit Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings when one of its key contributors was carted off the field.

Safety Raven Greene, who has played at a hybrid linebacker-safety position throughout the first two weeks, went down with an ankle injury during the second half after a cut block and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He had recorded one tackle after tallying a second-most six with a pass deflection during Week 1.

Looks like a right knee/ankle/leg injury for Raven Greene. That sucks. Dude battled to come back from last year's ankle injury and earned himself a legit job for the defense this summer. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) September 15, 2019

The depth chart has Greene listed as the backup strong safety behind starter Adrian Amos for the Packers defense, but his role is much more advanced than an average second-stringer. He was very involved during the opening week against the Chicago Bears, playing more than three-fourths of defensive snaps with 12 reps on special teams as well.

Greene had earned his way into an important role with a strong training camp and preseason, and his value only increased when inside linebackers Oren Burks (pec) and Curtis Bolton (torn ACL, released) went down with injuries before initial roster cuts.

Without Greene’s multi-purpose skills in the secondary, the Packers defense is starting to look pretty thin in the middle with Blake Martinez the only stable piece of the inside linebacker unit.

