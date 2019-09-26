Phillip Dorsett Fantasy: Should You Start Patriots WR in Week 4?

The New England Patriots are loaded at wide receiver this season. But one name that has gone under the radar is Phillip Dorsett.

When the Patriots traded for Dorsett in 2017, he filled a role as a depth receiver, part-time punt returner, and overall speedster. In 2018, his role expanded and he played a major role in the Patriots’ first two postseason victories.

This year, he has fulfilled his first-round expectations so far and leads the Patriots in receiving touchdowns with three in as many games. His 187 yards to start the season ranks second behind slot target Julian Edelman. Dorsett is a major part of the New England offense.

But if you do not have Dorsett on your fantasy team, not to worry. He is only owned in 37.9 percent of leagues and that’s after factoring in his waiver claims in 26.3 percent of leagues. If you haven’t snatched up Dorsett, the time is now with the Patriots heading into what could be a dominant stretch.

Phillip Dorsett Matchup vs Buffalo

It is tough to compare Dorsett’s past games against the Bills to what he could do this time around. Dorsett has played in five career games against Buffalo and has only made three catches for 69 yards.

Last year, Dorsett had zero targets in two games against the Bills, but did rush twice for 13 yards in the second-to-last game of the season. He was only on the field for a total of 32 snaps.

But this year, all indications are Dorsett’s snap count could be way higher. He was on the field for 70 snaps against the New York Jets. He helped make up for the absence of Julian Edelman and had seven targets for the fourth time in his stint with the Patriots.

Dorsett has shown his versatility in the receiving game as well. On one token, he’s fast enough to beat defenders downfield for deep passes. But on the other, he’s quick and shifty enough to run short routes to the sidelines like he did against Miami.

With such strong route diversity, his ability to get open in several areas of the field allows for multiple targets. Against a Bills team that has credited its strong start to shut-down defense, someone like Dorsett is perfect for break down Buffalo.

Should You Start Dorsett vs Buffalo

The Patriots are utilizing an aerial offense this season but have shown the ability to run well at times. Dorsett has been one of the key contributors to the Patriots’ efforts in both aspects, running good routes downfield and setting the edge on rushing plays.

Dorsett has been strong in all three games this season and has clearly earned the trust of Tom Brady. It’s a no-brainer to claim him off waivers if he’s still out there given how much he’s been involved in the Patriots’ receiving game.

So if you have Dorsett, slot him into either your WR2 spot or possibly use him as a Flex if you’re feeling a strong week from your receivers.

