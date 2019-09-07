Charles Woodson Among Raiders to React to Antonio Brown’s Release

The Oakland Raiders have dropped a bombshell on the NFL world with the release of superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown. This comes after a few day period that saw a ridiculous amount of drama surrounding Brown and general manager Mike Mayock. It started with Mayock fining Brown for missing practice and ended with a huge confrontation between the two men. This led to the general manager throwing another fine at Brown, which caused him to request his release on Instagram. It’s a rocky end to a rocky relationship.

Former players for the Raiders have reacted to the news on Twitter.

Nobody wanted AB to be a Raider more than me but given the last couple of months this now seems like an obvious outcome😡😡 #Goraiders — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) September 7, 2019

And just like that, IT'S OVER! I would just like to commend @Raiders on this decision. I'm sure this is the last decision they wanted to make but right is right! #FORWARD — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) September 7, 2019

The Raider alumni seem to be backing the team’s decision and it’s hard not to agree with them considering Brown’s recent antics.

Should the Raiders Try to Replace Antonio Brown?

It’s going to be very difficult for the Raiders to replace the potential production Brown could’ve brought the team. When Julio Jones was supposed to holdout, that would’ve been an interesting option for the team, but he’s officially signed an extension with the Atlanta Falcons, per Adam Schefter. There aren’t going to be a lot of strong options on the market if the Raiders do decide they want to add extra help.

Cincinnati Bengal A.J. Green could be a player Oakland decides to look at. He may be on the downside of his career, but he still can put together a strong season if he’s healthy. The Bengals should be one of the worst teams in the NFL and there’s no reason they should keep an aging Green around during a rebuild. His injury status is up in the air, but he could be a productive second option to Tyrell Williams. Plus, he shouldn’t cost the Raiders too much. Maybe a third or fourth-round pick gets him to Oakland.

Other than Green, the Raiders could try and see if Keelan Doss might want to come back after getting cut. He’s currently hanging out on the Jaguars’ practice squad. He was impressive for the team in the preseason but didn’t do enough to make the cut. Oakland will have an additional roster spot available to a wide receiver now and Doss could be a guy that they want. It’s also possible that the Raiders will just promote Marcell Ateman from the practice squad. He’s entering his second year with the team and should be very familiar with the offense. Obviously, none of these guys will fully replace Brown, but the Raiders don’t have a lot of options. They’re going to have to make do with what they got.

