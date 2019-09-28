Raiders Host Former Starting Safety for Workout: Report

The Oakland Raiders are trying to beef up their defensive backfield.

It was reported on late Friday that the Raiders worked out three different defensive backs, including a former starting strong safety and a rookie cornerback. That former strong safety would be none other than Derrick Kindred, who has started 17 games in his three-year NFL career, including 10 with the Cleveland Browns in 2017 alone.

As far as the lone cornerback in that group is concerned, that would be none other than Jordan Brown, a seventh-round draft pick who was waived during final cuts by the Cincinnati Bengals back in late August.

Raiders tryouts reported: Ss Nat Berhe, Godwin Igwebuike, Derrick Kindred; CB Jordan Brown. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) September 27, 2019

Raiders Attempting to Replace Johnathan Abram

Considering the Raiders are pretty healed up at linebacker — Vontaze Burfict and Nicholas Morrow have been cleared for Week 4’s game — the Raiders are now shifting their attention to their defensive backs.

Johnathan Abram, the team’s first-round draft selection and opening-week starter at strong safety is out for the season due to a torn rotator cuff. Karl Joseph, the team’s former starting free safety, has now shifted over to Abram’s spot at strong safety. Erik Harris and Dallin Leavit (four games of experience) are the backups at strong safety.

It’s clear that the Raiders are thinking about making another move. Depending upon how things shake out against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, don’t be shocked if the Raiders sign one of these four defensive backs that they worked out on Friday.

Raiders Looking Healthier Heading Into Week 4

While Week 3 didn’t exactly end pretty for the Raiders, they look a lot healthier heading into Week 4. As I mentioned earlier, Burfict (elbow/knee/shoulder) and Morrow (ankle) are fully healed up from their injuries and were full participants in practice on Friday. They are expected to play in Week 4 against the Colts after being considered questionable.

The only two Raiders starters who are out for certain are guard Gabe Jackson and kick returner Dwayne Harris. Jackson has yet to make his debut this season after suffering a serious knee injury during a scrimmage back in August. As far as Harris is concerned, he did not participate in practice all week long with an ankle injury and hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 2. Trevor Davis will remain the team’s return man in his absence.

As far as players who are designated as “questionable” are none other than starting right Trent Brown and starting right guard Jordan Devey. Brown appears to be on a better track than Devey, having been a full participant in Friday’s practice after being limited during Wednesday and Thursday’s practice due to ankle/knee injuries. Brown was also considered questionable heading into Week 3 before the Raiders declared that he would play just hours before kickoff.

Devey was limited on Thursday and Friday due to a groin injury after not being listed on the injury report on Wednesday. However, Jon Gruden apparently expects both Brown and Devey to start.

