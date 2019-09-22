Raiders Injury Update: Trent Brown’s Status for Week 3 Revealed: Report

The Oakland Raiders can breathe a sigh of relief.

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, they’ll have their starting right tackle in the lineup. That would be because according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Trent Brown will play despite a nagging knee injury that has kept him on the injury report all week long.

#Raiders OT Trent Brown (knee), listed as questionable, will play against the #Vikings, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2019

Trent Brown Had Been Banged up All Week

Brown had been listed as questionable all week — including as recently as Saturday — due to the knee ailment. In fact, the 26-year-old couldn’t finish Week 2’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs and would have been forced to start either Brandon Parker or David Sharpe if Brown couldn’t play.

He was a no-go in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but participated fully in a walk-through on Friday. Head coach Jon Gruden had been non-committed regarding Brown’s status late in the week, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports.

“He’s still sore, but he looked good today,” head coach Jon Gruden said. “He’s a tough guy. Hopefully, he can be ready to go Sunday.”

Although Brown will play, the Raiders are still banged up on the offensive line. Starting right guard Denzelle Good is still considered questionable after hurting his ankle on Friday during individual drills.

Raiders Work Out Brice Butler Prior to Week 3’s Game

It’s safe to say that the Raiders are well aware that their wide receiver corps needs an upgrade.

With rookie receiver Hunter Renfrow struggling as the second starter at wide receiver, Oakland is looking at a familiar face for help. Brice Butler, a seventh-round draft selection who played two seasons in the Silver and Black in 2013 and 2014, worked out for the Raiders on Friday, as originally reported by Jane Slater of NFL Network.

WR Brice Butler tells me he worked out for the #Raiders today ahead of their trip to Minnesota. Tells me he would love to rejoin the team and QB Derek Carr. A 7th round pick for them in 2013, he believes he could be another weapon for them on the outside. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 21, 2019

In two seasons with the Raiders, the 6-foot-3 speedster posted 30 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 before being waived after the start of the 2018 season due to the team’s trade acquisition of former Raiders receiver Amari Cooper.

Butler would latch on with the Miami Dolphins to finish out the 2018 season, posting six receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Obviously, adding Butler would give the Raiders a dimension that they sorely lack — a guy who can stretch the defensive backfield with his speed.

This is something that the Raiders are lacking in due to Antonio Brown’s departure.

Raiders vs. Vikings Betting Line

The Raiders (-9) are massive underdogs against the Vikings. While both teams are flawed and coming off of tough losses in Week 2, it’ll be hard for Oakland to defeat Minnesota while playing on the road at 11 AM in their own time zone.

Will the Raiders cover the spread?

I’m leaning towards no. The Vikings have the NFL’s leading rusher in Dalvin Cook and they should chew up the clock — and the Raiders — while once again covering up Kirk Cousins‘ weaknesses.

Expect Minnesota to cover the spread in what might not be a pretty game for the Raiders.

