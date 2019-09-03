Raiders Release Former Pro Bowl Running Back After Putting on IR

Not long ago, it was reported that the Oakland Raiders were releasing running back Doug Martin. However, it was later revealed that the team was putting him on injured reserve. Well, another story has broke, courtesy of Ian Rappaport, that the Raiders have given Martin an injury settlement and he’s officially a free agent.

More transactions: Former #Raiders RB Doug Martin received his injury settlement and is a free agent. … And the #Dolphins released DE Nate Orchard. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2019

Martin led the Raiders in rushing during 2018, but a shoulder injury has derailed his time there. With rookie Josh Jacobs in the fold, Oakland didn’t need to wait on Martin and saw it pertinent to let him go. The exact terms of his injury settlement aren’t known quite yet. Also, the extent of his injury isn’t known. It was bad enough for the Raiders to put him on injured reserve, but that could’ve been a way for them to force him out.

It seems likely that Martin will be healthy soon enough and could find a new employer at some point. Parting ways with Martin is a bit surprising since Jon Gruden seemed to be a fan of his. Regardless, the Raiders should be just fine without him. If his injury won’t keep him sidelined for too long, he could make his way to the Houston Texans, who recently lost Lamar Miller. He’s a player to watch for teams who need help at running back. While Martin has been inconsistent, he still has some juice left in the tank.

