Rams’ Jared Goff Nearing Contract Extension; Largest Guaranteed Deal Ever

The Los Angeles Rams are committing to their franchise quarterback for another four years.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are working on a four-year contract extension with Jared Goff, who they drafted with the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The deal will not only pay him more than $33 million per season — similar to his quarterback counterpart Carson Wentz — it’ll also give him the largest guaranteed money deal in NFL history.

Compensation update: Rams are giving QB Jared Goff a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed, per source. It ties him to LA through 2024 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2019

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Jared Goff Will See Major Pay Increase

Under Goff’s current deal, he was under contract through the 2020 season that would have paid him roughly $4.3 million for the 2019 season and $22.8 million for the 2020 season. Provided that Rapoport’s numbers are accurate, Goff will not only receive a hefty pay increase — he’ll easily rank among the highest paid quarterbacks over the next several years.

Goff’s new contract will ensure that he’s under a deal with the Rams through the 2024 season.

Just last week, head coach Sean McVay was asked regarding a possible new deal for his starting quarterback. Instead, McVay dismissed the reporters’ question and instead stated that the team is focused on training camp.

Via Mike Florio of NBC Sports:

“I think right now we’ve been so busy just kind of handling training camp, things like that,” McVay said. “Those are two very important players to us as we move forward this season. That’s kind of where we’re at right now with that.”

Earlier in the summer, McVay conveyed that there was no sense of urgency in getting a deal done — even saying that it could happen next year, when Goff was under the final year of his deal, via Florio.

“Whether it ends up happening this year or next year, there is a zero percent chance this guy’s not gonna get an extension he’s worthy of,” McVay said, via Mike Silver of NFL Media. “All the narratives out there are wrong. Jared and I couldn’t be more connected, and I couldn’t be more appreciative of him as our leader. He is so vital and important to us and our success. That extension will get done. It’s a matter of when, not if.”

It looks like the Rams changed that stance rather quickly, just days before their season opener.

Jared Goff Will Be Paid More Than Carson Wentz

The largest guaranteed money deal in NFL history was handed to none other than the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Carson Wentz earlier this year, when the No. 2 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft was given $107.9 million in guaranteed money in his new contract extension.

While one could argue that Wentz is a better quarterback than Goff, the 24-year-old stays healthy — whereas the former doesn’t. Goff has already taken the Rams to the Super Bowl and has started four postseason games.

Wentz has yet to start a postseason game as injuries have ended the past two seasons of his career prematurely.

It looks like the Rams will reward their franchise quarterback for making them into a Super Bowl contender. Prior to Goff’s arrival, the Rams had gone 11 consecutive seasons without even making the playoffs.

Under him, they’re a bonafide Super Bowl contender with the NFC’s best offense.

We’ll keep you updated here at Heavy as soon as the contract becomes official.

READ NEXT: Colts Sign Veteran QB to Contract Extension With $20 Million Guaranteed