Redskins are Huge 10-Point Underdogs Against Eagles

The Washington Redskins are coming off of a disappointing, and injury-filled 2018 campaign that tested the resolve of everyone associated with the team. After a 7-9 record, many thought the Redskins would part ways with coach Jay Gruden and defensive coordinator Greg Manusky. The duo remained, however, and got a few quality assistants along the way and now look to get the Redskins back in the good graces of fans with a quick start to the 2019 regular season.

The Redskins will have a daunting task to start the season when they travel to the ‘City of Brotherly Love’ where they will face a Super Bowl favorite in the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Redskins will enter Lincoln Financial Field as early 10-point underdogs on some Vegas odds sites against the Eagles. Washington is one of Week 1’s biggest underdogs, and even covering the spread is seen as a difficult task.

The Redskins have struggled against the Eagles for the better part of three seasons. They are 1-4 against the Eagles in their past five meetings and have dropped the last four contest. The last time Washington has won in Philadelphia was back in 2016.

The Sunday clash should allow the country an upfront assessment of the Redskins and what type of team they are.

Washington will have to get off to fast start with a new lineup that consists of several young but talented players.

The Redskins lead the all-time series, 86-77-5. Washington also leads the all-time regular-season series, 85-77-5.

In the team’s last meeting on December 30, 2018, the Redskins were shut out 24-0 by the Eagles.

Gruden understands it will be tough on the road and doesn’t hide that from the many young players who will have prominent roles, especially on the offense. He mentioned while speaking to the media after practice that there’s nothing he can do to make life easier for his young players playing in their first NFL games and didn’t sugar-coat it for them.

“No. No. Can’t make it any easier,” Gruden said. “It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be hard for everybody. It’s going to be on the road. It’s going to be loud. They have a great defense, physical. So we are counting on them that they are going to be ready to go. Terry’s [McLaurin] played a lot of football. Ohio State’s been in a lot of big games. I don’t think it’ll be too big for him. Kelvin [Harmon] is a physical player. I think he’s excited to get going. Rob Davis, got to get himself going. He hasn’t played a lot in the last couple of years. Obviously, Trey Quinn he only had a few games last year, so he’s relatively new. Paul [Richardson] only played six or seven games with us last year. So we don’t have a lot of experience, a lot of production at the receiver group coming back, but we’re counting on them that they’ll show up in a big way.”