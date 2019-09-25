Redskins Game Notes From Primetime Loss to Bears

The Washington Redskins fell to the Chicago Bears, 31-15, for their third straight defeat to start the season. The second consecutive home loss for Washington was filled with errors and gaffs that have many questioning the direction of the team.

The Bears jumped out to commanding 28-0 lead and never looked back.

Washington did make it more of a contest in the third quarter but it was too little, too late.

In defeat, the Redskins re-wrote several historical statistics and individual players put their names in the team record books.

Here are a few feats accomplished in the 31-15 home loss.

The Redskins much-maligned defense registered three sacks which were the most in a single game since they recorded three against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2018 season. The defense also recorded two sacks in the first quarter marking the first time that they recorded multiple sacks in the first quarter of a game since Week 15 of the 2018 season when they notched three sacks against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Stadium.

The Redskins two sacks in the first quarter generated 23 sack yards and it was the most sack yardage that the team registered in the first quarter of a game since also registering 23 sack yards against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2014 season.

The defense intercepted a pass in consecutive weeks for the first time since Week 14 and Week 15 of the 2018 season. Cornerback Josh Norman picked off his first pass of the season and the 14th of his career. Since 2017, he leads the NFL in red-zone interceptions with three.

Norman is also the fourth player in 2019 to record an interception and a sack in a single game, joining Tennessee CB Logan Ryan (1.5 sacks and 1 INT in Week 1), Carolina CB James Bradberry (1 sack and 1 INT in Week 1) and Houston LB Whitney Mercilus (1 sack and 1 INT in Week 1).

Norman is the first Redskin since Preston Smith (1 sack and 1 INT vs. Houston on Nov. 18, 2019) to record at least one sack and one interception in a single game. It was the first time in the former Coastal Carolina products career that he recorded a sack.

Linebacker Montez Sweat finished the game with seven tackles (four solo) and one sack for a 14-yard loss. The sack was the first of his career.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan recorded his 131st consecutive regular-season start which is the longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career. The former Purdue standout remains as one of six NFL players (and only three non-quarterbacks) to have started every game since the start of the 2011 season (Brandon Carr, Patrick Peterson, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, and Matthew Stafford).

On offense, quarterback Case Keenum finished the game 30-for-43 for 332 yards and threw two touchdowns and three interceptions. Keenum has thrown for 300-plus yards in multiple games through the first three games of a season for the first time in his career. He has also thrown multiple touchdown passes in three consecutive games to start a season for the first time in his career.

Running back Chris Thompson registered 29 yards on seven carries and hauled in four receptions for 79 yards. Thompson (186) passed Earnest Byner (185) for No. 3 on the franchise list for receptions by a running back.

Thompson (1,589) passed Dick James (1,568) and Earnest Byner (1,577) for No. 6 and No. 5 on the franchise list for receiving yards by a running back, respectively.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught six passes for 70 yards on eight targets and in doing so became the first player in NFL history to register five-plus receptions and one touchdown reception in three consecutive games to start a career.

McLaurin scored a touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Keenum in the third quarter and became the first Redskins rookie since Charlie Brown in 1982 to start their career with a touchdown reception in three consecutive games.

On special teams, Punter Tress Way finished the contest with one punt for 48 yards. Way (16,985) passed Matt Turk (16,981) for No. 2 on the Redskins all-time list in punting yardage.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter to pass Curt Knight (101) for No. 3 on the Redskins all-time list for made field goals. The field goal was the 102nd of his career.