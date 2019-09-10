Redskins Game Notes From Week 1 Loss to Eagles

The Washington Redskins fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-27, at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFL regular-season opener for both teams.

The heavy underdog Redskins jumped out to a surprising 17-0 lead in the second quarter on a 70-yard touchdown pass from starting quarterback Case Keenum to rookie wideout Terry McLaurin.

Washington took a 20-7 lead into halftime to only watch as the Eagles put up 25 second-half points to pull away for the win.

In defeat, the Redskins re-wrote several historical statistics and individual players put their names in the team record books.

Here are a few feats accomplished in the 32-27 road loss.

The Redskins 27 points scored was the most against Philadelphia since Dec. 11, 2016, when they defeated the Eagles 27-22 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Washington registered 398 total net yards and converted 15 first downs. It was the most total net yards that the team has recorded in a game since Week 1 of the 2018 season when they totaled 429 net yards against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Redskins did not commit a turnover in the season opener for the first time since 2012 when they defeated the New Orleans Saints 40-32.

The Redskins scored on their first possession of the game. Last season Washington scored on their first possession three times and was 2-1 in those contests.

The Burgundy and Gold scored first on TE Vernon Davis’ 48-yard touchdown reception. Last season Washington scored first eight times and was 7-1 in those contests.

The Redskins recorded one sack and have recorded at least one sack in 33-of-35 total games with Greg Manusky as defensive coordinator.

Quarterback Case Keenum started his 55th career regular-season game. He was 30-for-44 with 380 yards passing and three touchdowns. It was the fourth time in Keenum’s career that he threw three or more touchdown passes and had zero interceptions.

The former University of Houston products 70-yard touchdown pass was the longest completion in his career. His 48-yard touchdown pass was the eighth-longest touchdown pass of his career.

Keenum threw for 257 yards in the first half which is the most he has ever thrown for in a half in his career.

Keenum was the first Redskins quarterback since Mark Rypien to throw three-plus touchdowns and 300-plus yards in the first start with the franchise.

Keenum connected with eight different receivers during the game. It was the 18th time in the last 20 games that he has completed a pass to at least seven receivers.

Running back Chris Thompson finished the game with seven receptions for 68 yards. The reception yards put Thompson at 1,462 for his career and passes Mike Thomas (1,405) for No. 9 and Jim Podoley (1,461) for No. 8 in franchise history for receiving yards by a running back.

Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin made his first career start and recorded five receptions for a team-high 125 yards receiving and one touchdown. His 69-yard touchdown is the third-longest by a Redskin against Philadelphia all-time and it is the longest by a Redskins rookie against Philadelphia all-time.

Tight end Vernon Davis pulled in a 48-yard touchdown reception which was the 63rd of his career. The former University of Maryland star passed Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe (62) for No. 6 all-time among tight ends in NFL history.

Davis recorded his 77th 25-plus yard reception and is No. 3 among all tight ends in the category since 1991. He is the active leader in the category and trails Antonio Gates (90) and Rob Gronkowski (84).

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan recorded his 129th consecutive regular-season start, the longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career.

Kerrigan remains as one of six NFL players (and only three non-quarterbacks) to have started every game since the start of the 2011 season (Brandon Carr, Patrick Peterson, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, and Matthew Stafford).

Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter, which was the 100th field goal he has made in his career. He then connected on a 48 yarder in the second quarter and tied Curt Knight (101) for No. 3 in franchise history for total made field goals.

Punter Tress Way finished the game with five punts for 272 yards with a long of 58. He pinned one punt inside the 20-yard line and now has 133 for his career. He is two away from passing Matt Turk (134) for the most punts pinned inside the 20-yard line in franchise history.