Redskins vs. Eagles: Where to Watch and Listen

The Washington Redskins will face the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL Week 1 NFC East showdown. The Redskins will start the regular season on the road for the second-straight season. Last year to start the 2018 campaign, Washington impressively defeated the Arizona Cardinals at University of Pheonix Stadium.

This season, the Redskins will have a tough slate of games over their first five weeks. They will have to navigate through four teams that made the playoffs last year in their first five contest and also will play every NFC East team during that span.

Against Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field, Washington will have the chance to unveil a new-look offense that will feature several young players along with a revamped and athletic defense.

The Redskins finished last year 7-9 and are expected by many outside of DC to struggle this year with change at quarterback and the ushering in of several starters that are first-year players.

While speaking to the media after a recent practice, coach Jay Gruden mentioned what his mindset is going into the regular season.

“We have our lineup set the way we want them, with one exception,” Gruden said. “We have a great group of guys here that are ready to work. I feel really good about our defensive additions. [Montez] Sweat, Landon Collins, obviously [Jon] Bostic. Defensively, I think we have a chance to be special. So we’re very encouraged by them. Obviously, our kicking game is intact with Tress [Way], Hop [Dustin Hopkins] and [Nate] Sundberg and the rest of the guys. Offensively, we just have to find a way to mesh, find a way to hit some big plays, protect the football and do some things. Might be a little different here or there. If we have to win 17-13, we’ll win 17-13 with a great defense. Just getting Case [Keenum] comfortable, getting the receivers around him comfortable, finding out the status of Jordan [Reed] is going to be important to us.”

The Redskins lead all-time series against the Eagles, 86-77-5. Washington also leads the all-time regular-season series, 85-77-5.

In the last meeting between Washington and Philadelphia on December 30, 2018, the Eagles defeated the Redskins by shutout 24-0.

The following is a breakdown of the Week 1 game with full media information.

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2019

Gametime: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (69,696) | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Television: FOX Sports (TV channel 5 in Washington, D.C. market)

FOX Sports Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color), and Pam Oliver (sidelines)

Radio: Redskins Radio Network (local channel’s in Greater Washington, DC area – The Team 980, 105.9 WMAL, AM 630)

Redskins Radio Announcers: Larry Michael (play-by-play), Chris Cooley (analysis), and Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)