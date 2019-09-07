Sam Ehlinger’s Girlfriend, Molly Parken, Is Excited for Football Season

Sam Ehlinger’s girlfriend, Molley Parken, is excited for Longhorns football season if her Instagram page is any indication. Parken goes to the University of Texas with Ehlinger and posted a photo with the Longhorns quarterback prior to the start of the season as she counted down the days.

“#11 days til football season got me like 😁😁😁,” Parken noted back in August.

During Texas’ first game weekend, Parken posted a photo prior to the big matchup. It looks like the couple took full advantage of the offseason by taking a few trips together. Ehlinger posted an Instagram photo from Cabo noting how much he was enjoying the vacation.

“Vacation allows you to appreciate the amazing places God has created☀️,” Ehlinger noted on Instagram.

Ehlinger and Parken took a trip to Aspen, Colorado during the last offseason. The Longhorns quarterback called Aspen their “second home” on social media.

Ehlinger’s Formal Date With His Girlfriend Conflicted With Game of Thrones

Things must be going well as Ehlinger was willing to miss Game of Thrones for Parken’s sorority formal. The Longhorns quarterback had just one request for fans.

“Missed Game of Thrones for Spurs formal, don’t spoil it🤘🏻,” Ehlinger asked on Instagram.

It appears to be an annual tradition as Parken posted photos from the event in 2018. Ehlinger’s girlfriend noted that the quarterback had an early wake-up call the next morning.

“Sam was not as happy at his 5am practice this morning! #SpursFormal 🐂💓,” Parken joked back in 2018.

The couple appears to be in a long-term relationship as their social media photos go back to 2016. Parken wished the Texas quarterback a happy birthday and called him her “best friend” in a 2016 post.

Texas Head Coach Tom Herman Credit’s His Quarterback’s “Presence” for Helping Turn Things Around in Austin

On the football field, Ehlinger has helped return Texas back to college football prominence. Texas head coach Tom Herman credit’s his quarterback’s maturity and poise for making him the perfect fit for the job.

“This is going to sound weird,” Herman told Yahoo Sports. “He’s got a presence to him where, if you’re sitting down with your back to the door, and he walks through the door, you turn around. You just know he’s there. It sounds hokey, but you just do…It felt more like a meeting with a fifth-year graduate transfer than a 17-year-old [when they first met].”

Ehlinger is hoping to accomplish even more at Texas and enters the 2019 college football season with high expectations. How does the quarterback plan to live up to these lofty goals? Ehlinger emphasized that he wants to have a relentlessness that gives the team an edge.

“It’s a mentality,” Ehlinger noted to The Athletic. “We’re gonna do everything we can to put the ball in the end zone. We’re gonna go the hardest we can every single time. And we’re gonna wait until you tap. If you don’t and you stop us, good job. But we’re gonna push you to that limit. Whatever it takes, I’m gonna put my body on the line.”