Controversial NFL Analyst Bashes ‘Overrated’ Cowboys [WATCH]

Pump the brakes on the Dallas Cowboys‘ bandwagon, says Shannon Sharpe.

The FOX Sports 1 analyst picked apart the Cowboys’ third consecutive victory in Monday’s episode of Undisputed with co-host Skip Bayless, a diehard Dallas fan.

“You know when new movies come out and they show you the trailer… What do they say Skip? ‘This movie has not yet been rated.’ This Cowboys movie has been rated: It’s overrated,” Sharpe said.

His logic is rooted in the Cowboys’ strength of schedule — or lack thereof — through three weeks and intimated that it’s no big deal beating up on basement-dwellers like the New York Giants, Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins.

“I’ve never seen someone get so excited about his team being 3-0 when they beat a bunch of nobodies. Skip, you know the Dolphins aren’t any good,” Sharpe said to Bayless. “Let it sink in: they scored 10, zero, and six. An NFL team didn’t score in a game … you ought to be ashamed of yourself!”

He continued, turning his attention to Big Blue: “You know Eli wasn’t any good at this point of his career. … Skip, you’re happy. You play who’s on your schedule that’s an NFL team, but the teams they beat, they haven’t been very good.”

Sharpe, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, knows better than to knock a victory in this business, no matter the opponent or circumstance. Whether Dallas beat the Dolphins by 25 or five, whether they topple New York or New England, a win is a win is a win in the NFL. And you never, ever, ever apologize for them.

Just ask Jerry Jones.

“I wouldn’t ask for any more… When you’ve got a little edge starting off you benefit from that later on and we’ll need it all before we finish,” Jones said Sunday, per NBC5’s Pat Doney.

Sharpe Gets Backup Take [WATCH]

Former Chargers and Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie was among the Undisputed roundtable dissecting Big D. Cromartie echoed Sharpe’s criticism of the Cowboys but did offer praise to franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, whom he incredibly considers the team’s “only bright spot.”

“The Cowboys are overrated… because they haven’t played anybody,” Cromartie said. “The only bright spot for the Cowboys right now is Dak Prescott. He’s been accurate and throwing in tight windows, which is something he hasn’t been doing his first 3 years.”

D-Law Urged Cowboys to Whip Miami’s Posterior

The Cowboys slept-walked through their first half against the Dolphins, and DeMarcus Lawrence was the cold water splashing their collective face. Addressing the media following Dallas’ frying of the ‘Fins, the star defensive end shared his rallying cry to the club when they went to intermission holding a tenuous 10-6 lead.

“BEAT. THEY. ASS. PERIOD. That’s it. That’s all you’ve got to say. When you’ve got dogs they be ready for war anyways,” Lawrence said.

Message. Received. The Cowboys hit their usual stride in the second half, pulling away from the hapless Dolphins at AT&T Stadium. The offense added three touchdowns and the defense clamped down on Miami quarterback Josh Rosen, as Robert Quinn notched his first Cowboys sack and Lawrence logged his first full sack of 2019, beating an overwhelmed offensive line with relative ease.

