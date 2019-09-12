Terrell Roberts Dead: Former NFL Player Shot, Reports Say

Terrell Roberts, the former NFL player who played for the Bengals, was shot and killed in Richmond, California, according to CBS San Francisco, citing reports from his family.

Roberts was a defensive back who played for the Cincinnati Bengals in mid-2000s. The CBS report said Roberts was at his grandmother’s house when he was shot and killed in the backyard. His family told CBS that he was not “mixed up in anything bad” and had a heart of gold. A suspect was not named. A motive wasn’t either.

News of the shooting death broke late in the evening on September 11, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

Terrell Roberts Was Born in California & Attended Oregon State University

According to his NFL stats, which you can see here, Terrell Roberts was born in Berkeley, California, but attended Oregon State University. He’s listed as 38-years-old, and the website says he played for three seasons.

In all, he played in 23 games for the Bengals. In 2005, the Bengals waived Roberts after reports that he was suffering a knee injury.

A Local News Anchor Wrote in 2018 That Roberts Looked Like He Could Still Play Professional Football

“I meet great people all of the time, and this morning, in an East Bay gas station, I enjoyed meeting former NFL Player Terrell Roberts, who used to play for the Cincinnati Bengals…and before that Oregon State,” KTVU-TV anchorman Dave Clark wrote on Facebook in 2019.

“I also met Terrell’s wonderful son. Terrell is from El Cerrito, and I know he makes his hometown proud, and, he STILL looks like he could play TODAY in the NFL!”

Richmond, California is located about 20 minutes from San Francisco, in Contra Costa County, California.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about Terrell Roberts’ death.