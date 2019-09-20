Texas A&M vs Auburn Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The best game of the season in the SEC so far will take place on Saturday afternoon at the “Home of the 12th Man” in College Station, Texas. The 17th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies will host eighth-ranked Auburn in a game that could help shape the SEC West standings.

The Tigers are 3-0, allowing just 43 points through its opening games, and have looked strong on both sides of the ball. The Aggies, meanwhile, are 2-1 but that loss came at reigning national champion Clemson, 24-10. Defensively, the Aggies have looked impressive even in defeat.

Texas A&M may have one of the toughest schedules in all of college football, playing five top-10 teams over the course of the season. Should A&M keep winning, it won’t be long before they join the ranks of college football’s best.

Auburn Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies

Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:30 p.m.

Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Coverage: CBS

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by BetOnline

Spread: Texas A&M (-3.5 at -110)

Over/Under: 47.5 (O -108 | U -112)

Auburn

Averaging 35.3 points per game this season, the Auburn offense is led by quarterback Bo Nix who has looked streaky at times. Against Oregon, another ranked opponent on the Tigers’ schedule, Nix struggled to move the ball effectively completing just 13 passes and throwing two interceptions.

The key to Auburn’s offensive success has been JaTarvious Whitlow. He has rushed 67 times for 341 yards, putting him 10th in the nation in individual rushing.

On defense, defensive back Jeremiah Dinson is averaging nine tackles per game to lead the Tigers’ pass coverage unit. Auburn allows only 191 passing yards per game and only three touchdowns through the air this season.

Texas A&M

The Aggies boast a pretty impressive passing defense in their own right. Only allowing 184 passing yards per game so far this season, Texas A&M is also one of the national leaders in interceptions with five already this year.

Stopping the run is where the Aggies make a living. Opponents are averaging just 83 yards on the ground per game this season, including just 122 to Clemson and star running back Travis Etienne.

On offense, the bulk of the Aggies’ yards are gained through the air. Quarterback Kellen Mond and the Aggies have averaged nearly 300 yards through the air this season. His biggest and most consistent target has been Jhamon Ausbon. He has reeled in 17 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Prediction

This game relies on which team can stop the run more effectively. While Auburn has been effective in stopping the run (100 yards allowed per game), can they move the ball effectively on the ground against one of the top rushing defenses in the country?

Passing might be at a standstill or at the very most evenly average, meaning the running game will carry the momentum. When looking at the teams’ track records, points will be tough to come by but far from premium.

Pick: The total hits just over in a game decided by one possession. Take the Aggies to win at home in this one, call it 28-24.