Tim Tebow Gets Eye-Opening Racial Lecture from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith

Recently on ESPN’s First Take, ESPN college football analyst, Tim Tebow who is a 2007 Heisman Trophy winner argued that athletes in college sports shouldn’t be paid.

.@TimTebow passionately expresses his thoughts on the California Senate passing a bill allowing student-athletes to have endorsements. pic.twitter.com/W5uBW7ePNm — First Take (@FirstTake) September 13, 2019

“I knew going to Florida, my dream school, where I wanted to go, the passion for it, and if I could support my team, support my college, support my university, that’s what it’s all about,” said Tebow.

“But now we’re changing it from us, from we, from my university, from being an alumni where I care, which makes college football and college sports special, to then, okay, it’s not about us, it’s not about we, it’s just about me. And yes, I know we live in a selfish culture where it’s all about us, but we’re just adding and piling on to that where it changes what’s special about college football. “That’s why people are more passionate about college sports than they are the NFL. That’s why the stadiums are bigger in college than they are in the NFL, because it’s about your team. It’s about your university. It’s about where my family wanted to go. It’s about where my grandfather had a dream of seeing Florida win an SEC championship, and you’re taking that away so that young kids can earn a dollar, and that’s just not where I feel like college football needs to go.”

Appearing on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, First Take’s host, Stephen A. Smith revealed to hosts Peter Rosenberg, Laura Stylez and Ebro Darden why he disagreed with Tebow.

“First of all, I don’t agree with Tim Tebow on that position at all, which he knows,” said Smith.

“I completely support his right to say what he said. And see this is where people get confused. He was not clueless. It’s not like he said something that’s not false. He was saying: ‘the money don’t matter to me.’ That’s his life!”

Smith said that while he disagrees with Tebow, he respects Tebow’s work as a Christian and a human being.

“This dude is on missionaries and traveling all over the world giving to needy,” Smith said.

“The Bible states: ‘what good is it for the man to profit the whole world but loses his own soul.’ Many people throughout the years have deferred to that biblical verse. Here’s a guy that practices it and we’re holding it against him. Now it ain’t me! 8 million people attacked him on Twitter this week. 8 million people! Okay? And I’m saying to you: ‘Wait a minute, we say that stuff all the time.’ This is a brotha who lives it. He wasn’t born into privilege. He didn’t have a life of privilege. He’s telling you: ‘He don’t care!’ I’m finding that argument to be legitimate. In other words, if he was sitting up there and he was living the life, that would be different. But he made a very valid point: ‘I was a Heisman Trophy winner and a National Champion and I had the number one selling jersey in all of college football. I didn’t make a dime and I didn’t care.’ Now that ain’t me! That ain’t you. That damn sure ain’t you. But guess what? That is him. It’s consistent with who he’s been.”

Smith said he spoke to Tebow about it:

“I said to him: ‘Please understand that I respect where you are coming from. Here’s why I disagree: Obviously you aint a brotha and you have not been in situations where, you know, you’re a black man and you come from a disenfranchised community. You feel like this is your shot to make it because you ain’t necessarily beloved and the world ain’t gravitating to you and throwing opportunities in your face where you can afford to wait. They’re not that due!’”