Delanie Walker Rips Browns After Blowout With Epic Quote [WATCH]

The most anticipated Sunday for the Cleveland Browns in recent memory ended with a thud, as the Tennessee Titans steam-rolled their way to a 43-13 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Titans veteran tight end Delanie Walker had a particularly big day, collecting five catches for 55 yards and two scores.

Walker took the opportunity after the game to rip into the super-hyped Browns, channeling his inner Denny Green.

“They were who we thought they were,” Walker said. “Y’all can crown ’em if you want to crown ’em. You still got to play football.”

Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro also got in on the action, saying: “Of course ya’ll are gonna hype up the Browns. It’s cute.”

The Titans had an offensive field day. Derrick Henry racked up 159 yards of offense and two touchdowns and Marcus Mariota threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

The Browns haven’t won a season opener since 2004. The franchise is looking to break a 16-season postseason drought and are seeking their first division banner in three decades

Baker Mayfield Expects People to Throw Browns in the ‘Trash’

Baker Mayfield had an uneven performance to kick off his second season, finishing 25 or 38 for 285 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Two of Mayfield’s turnovers were flipped into Titans’ TDs, including a long pick-six by Malcom Butler to punctuate the victory.

Odell Beckham finished with just seven grabs for 71 yards on 11 targets.

Mayfield reacted to the team’s poor performance following the game and knows the criticism is coming.

“Everyone is going to throw us in the trash. And I think that’s good,” Mayfield said. “I know how we’re going to react.”

More troubling was that the Browns finished with 18 penalties for a whopping 182 yards, which included the ejection of offensive lineman Greg Robinson and a mountain of other personal fouls.

Even before Robinson’s departure, Cleveland’s offensive line was leakier than the Titanic. In all, Cleveland allowed five sacks of Mayfield and he was under pressure all afternoon.

#Browns Kitchens: “The world’s not ending today, contrary to popular belief” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 8, 2019

“We lost our discipline, we lost our composure. But, it’s one game,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said. “Can’t fall behind the sticks every time you get the ball.

“The world’s not ending today, contrary to popular belief,” Kitchens added.

It was the Browns 15th consecutive loss in an opener.

Odell Beckham Wears $350K Watch During Game

Beckham might have not had the most flattering stat line, but he certainly led the game with the biggest flex of the day.

USA Today reported that Beckham was wearing a RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph, which is priced at $350,000.

It’s not the first time he’s sported the expensive wrist-wear during football action.

Despite the huge price tag, the company prides itself on making watches that can be worn.

“We make watches you can wear for any occasion, just as McLaren creates cars that can be driven on a daily basis. We don’t do watches to put in a safe waiting for the next generation,” Richard Mille said.

When you sign a five-year contract extension worth almost $100 million, you can take a risk.

What a life the Browns pass-catcher lives. Now he needs his game to match his level of swagger in Cleveland.

