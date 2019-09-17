Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Two teams coming off disappointing close losses collide when the Tennessee Titans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South battle on Thursday Night Football.

The Titans crushed the Browns 43-13 on the road in Week 1 but lost 19-17 against the Colts at home last Sunday while the Jaguars dropped back-to-back games against the Chiefs and Texans.

Tennessee won both meetings last season, 9-6 on September 23 on the road and 30-9 on December 6 at home.

Tennessee Titans (1-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2)

Thursday, September 19 at 8:20 PM ET

TIAA Bank Field

Coverage: NFL Network

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by Jazz Sports

Titans -1.5 vs. Jaguars

Over/Under: 39.5

Tennessee Titans

Diagnosed with cancer in 2014 – Scored an @NFL touchdown in 2019. David Quessenberry (@DavidQberry) scoring one for the big boys!#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/IVVaiVjRYC — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 16, 2019

Jacoby Brissett threw a four-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 left to help the Colts beat the Titans 19-17 last Sunday. Marcus Mariota completed 19 of 28 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown and he also ran for 32 yards on five carries but he was sacked four times.

Derrick Henry ran for 81 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries and Delanie Walker caught four passes for 39 yards. The Titans had a 17-13 lead after three quarters but they struggled on both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter. The Colts outgained the Titans 288-242, they had 21 first downs to Tennessee’s 18 and won the time of possession 31:06 to 28:54.

Jacksonville Jaguars

“I can’t say enough [positive] about the guy. He’s a different cat. He really is.” — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 17, 2019

Texans safety Justin Reid kept Leonard Fournette out of the end zone on a two-point conversion with seconds to play to secure a 13-12 win over the Jaguars last Sunday.

The Texans led the Jaguars by seven points in the fourth quarter when rookie signal-caller Gardner Minshew led a long drive that included an 18-yard run on 4th-and-10 and a four-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark but head coach Doug Marrone opted to go for the potential win with a two-point conversion instead of trying to tie the game with an extra point.

Gardner Minshew completed 23 of 33 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown and he ran for a team-best 56 yards on six carries. Fournette ran for 47 yards on 15 carries, Chris Conley caught four passes for 73 yards and DJ Chark made seven receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Trends and Prediction

The Tennessee Titans are:

5-1 ATS in their last six games after accumulating less than 250 total yards in their previous game

4-1 ATS in their last five games in September

5-2 ATS in their last seven games after allowing less than 150 passing yards in their previous game

9-4-1 ATS in their last 14 games in Week 3

4-0 ATS in their last four meetings

The Jacksonville Jaguars are:

9-21-1 ATS in their last 31 games after allowing less than 150 passing yards in their previous game

2-5-1 ATS in their last eight games against AFC South opponents

4-10 ATS in their last 14 games after allowing less than 15 points in their previous game

3-9-2 ATS in their last 14 games overall

2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games on grass

1-4-1 ATS in their last six home games

1-6 ATS in their last seven games after scoring less than 15 points in their previous game

0-4 ATS in their last four games following an ATS win

The Titans will win this game if they don’t get complacent because they are facing Gardner Minshew instead of Nick Foles. They underestimated Jacoby Brissett last week after dominating the Browns in Week 1 and they have to learn from their mistake.

The Jaguars are not as talented as the Titans, they will be distracted because cornerback Jalen Ramsey requested a trade and Derrick Henry can be the difference-maker, he ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in the most recent meeting between these two teams and Tennessee has won four straight games against Jacksonville.

Pick: Titans -1.5

READ NEXT: Houston vs. Tulane Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick