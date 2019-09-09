Titans Player Rips Into Browns Fans Following Lopsided Win

Turns out the Browns players on the field weren’t the only ones undisciplined at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

Following Malcom Butler’s pick-six that put a stamp on the Titans 43-13 victory over the Browns, a fan in the front row sporting a Baker Mayfield jersey was caught on video dousing Tennessee defensive back Logan Ryan in beer.

Ryan responded on Twitter on Monday, ripping the fan for the bad behavior.

“They can pour beer on us because we’re just athletes right?,” Ryan wrote. “We’re just entertainment and since they purchased a ticket they can act how they want?”

They can pour beer on us because we’re just athletes right? We’re just entertainment & since they purchased a ticket they can act how they want? 👀 @NFL @NFLPA @Browns @Titans https://t.co/fpCfEOhC1V — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) September 9, 2019

It’s a valid point. Sure, it’s not the normal job playing on Sunday’s in the NFL, but imagine if someone came into a normal workplace and started dousing the employees with beer.

Most of the comments on Ryan’s post pointed to the fact that he and his teammates deserved it for jumping into the opposing team’s stands. But no matter the circumstance, a player in the NFL should be subjected to this kind of behavior from fans.

So just like the Browns need to clean up their efforts on the field — which included a whopping 18 flags for nearly 200 yards of penalties — fans at FirstEnergy Stadium need to do the same.

Browns Fan Lights Team Gear on Fire Following Week 1 Rout

Titans tight end Delanie Walker went straight for the hearts of Browns fans after the Week 1 rout.

“This is just another game,” said Walker, who had two touchdowns. “We ain’t worried about it. I’m gonna tell you again man, they were who we thought they were. Y’all can crown them if you want to crown them. Still got to play football.”

The Browns rode into the season with the highest expectations of any team coming in to the season and were one of the most popular bets to win the Super Bowl. It just made the blowout loss hurt even more, as evident by one fan decided to pour gas and burn his Browns gear.

Check out the video below.

Lets check in on Browns fans after Week 1 (Via IG/ajpecchia) pic.twitter.com/xtGg35DuFT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2019

Baker Mayfield Unlikely to Miss Time With Injury

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed to reporters that the injury shouldn’t be an issue going forward and he doesn’t expect Mayfield to miss any practice time.“I’m pretty sure he’ll be fine,” Kitchens said.

Mayfield did not play great in the debut to his sophomore season, finishing 25 or 38 for 285 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Two of Mayfield’s turnovers were flipped into Titans’ TDs, including a long pick-six by Malcom Butler to punctuate the victory.

“I don’t think he was terribly sharp yesterday, but again, I’ve got to do a better of of putting him in better situations,” said Kitchens, who calls the offensive plays for the Browns. “I think he’ll continue to get better with his eyes, ball will start to come out quicker. I’ve got to do better of job of putting those guys in better positions They’ve gotta do better, but I’ve gotta do a helluva lot better putting them in position.”

The Browns will look to turn things around against the Jets on Monday Night Football this week.

READ NEXT: Myles Garrett Calls Out Von Miller With Nude Photo