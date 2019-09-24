Top 5 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Daily Fantasy & Waiver Leagues

It’s already Week 4 of the NFL season and your Fantasy Football season may not be doing as well as you hoped. It could be from an injury to one of your starting quarterbacks or just some bad luck with matchups in your daily games.

Regardless, it’s still not too late to turn things around. That starts at the quarterback position seeing as that has been the most banged-up position on offense this year around the NFL.

So now, you’re forced to hit the waiver wire looking for unclaimed quarterbacks in your league. Or if you play daily, you need to find a QB trending positively that won’t break the bank.

Daily Fantasy

If you play in DraftKings, FanDuel, or another daily fantasy league, finding the right quarterback matchup takes some research. This is one position you can afford to spend a lot for, but there’s ways to be frugal and still victorious.

Here are the top-five QBs to take in daily fantasy for Week 4.

5. Case Keenum — Easily not the most popular choice, but hear me out. Keenum has a favorable matchup with the New York Giants this week. Washington averages a steady 288.3 yards passing this season while the Giants secondary has been obliterated for 332.3 passing yards per game by opponents. They even had three receivers climb over 70 yards in their loss to Chicago on Monday.

4. Matthew Stafford — The Lions starter has led his team to an unbeaten start, including two wins over fairly decent defensive teams. He threw for 385 yards in a Week 1 tie with the Cardinals. And although the Lions fortunes may run out with the Chiefs coming to the Motor City, the airways could still be clear for Stafford. Kansas City’s defense has allowed 258 passing yards per game, including 275 to Gardner Minshew in Week 1.

3. Daniel Jones — By the same token, the Redskins defense has allowed nine passing touchdowns already this season. The new starter for the Giants is without his team’s leading rusher and could evolve the offense into a pass-heavy one, something Jones was accustomed to at Duke.

2. Russell Wilson — The Seahawks quarterback has hit near 300 yards in each of the first three games and faces divisional rival Arizona this weekend. The Cardinals pass defense has struggled mightily allowing nine touchdowns without a single interception. And with a Seahawks team that has moved the ball most effectively through the air, it’s Wilson’s time to shine.

1. Phillip Rivers — Another big-time passing threat, the Chargers play at Miami and could have a field day with the Dolphins secondary. With Rivers and the Chargers averaging nearly 300 yards through the air per game, it could be another ugly one down in South Beach.

Waiver Leagues

There has already been a ton of injuries this year at the quarterback position. But there’s definitely still diamonds in the rough out there with people holding onto options like Drew Brees, Nick Foles, and even Ben Roethlisberger if it’s a keeper league.

Here’s a list of some that might be available, but step on those claims if you haven’t yet.

Case Keenum — It’s more than likely he’s there for the taking. Keenum is only owned in 11.1 percent of leagues and faces the Giants and Miami in two of the next three weeks. Not a bad short-term investment as a Brees replacement or a bye-week fill-in.

Andy Dalton — He’s still a strong-armed quarterback and has a host of talented receiving options around him. That’s one of the reasons the Bengals offense has over 300 passing yards per game this season.

Jacoby Brissett — Still not on the bandwagon? Well it may be time to hop on in Indy. Brissett’s passing has been strong enough to make some people say “Andrew who?” Indy has Oakland, Kansas City, Houston, and Denver over its next four games, a slate that could allow the airways to open for Brissett.

Daniel Jones — Obviously it would be easier with Saquon Barkley around, but Jones has some talented receivers at his disposal. And no Barkley means more passing for ‘Danny Dimes.’

Jameis Winston — Having Mike Evans should be reason enough to take him as your QB2. Winston has a strong arm and the more he plays against Tampa’s weaker schedule, the better he will become. Interceptions are his biggest weakness.