Top Rank Boxing: Fury vs Wallin & 5 Other Must-See Fights

With a stable of elite fighters, Top Rank boxing consistently puts out some of the best cards of any boxing promotion. Following Tyson Fury’s looming showdown with Otto Wallin, there are a number of intriguing storylines worth following as the promotion’s biggest stars gear up for their next fights.

Fury is coming off a knockout win over Tom Schwartz after fighting to a draw in an epic showdown with Deontay Wilder. The heavy favorite over Otto Wallin, most are expecting Fury to use this fight as a tune-up for what seems to be an inevitable rematch with Wilder – assuming Wilder can take out his next opponent, Luis Ortiz.

October 18: Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Artur Beterbiev

Top Rank’s only currently scheduled fight following the Tyson Fury vs Otto Wallin card, Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Artur Beterbeiv are set to headline a card on October 18th and do battle in a light heavyweight showdown. Both fighters are established players at light heavyweight and Gvozdyk holds the top spot in ESPN’s latest ranking across the entire heavyweight division.

Both men are champions as Gvozdyk puts his WBC belt on the line while Beterbeiv puts his IBF belt on the line. With no light heavyweight holding more than one belt currently, the fight gives either man the chance to set himself apart from the rest of the division as the division looks for a new kingpin after Kovalev held three of the four major belts at once in 2017.

In the Works: Teofimo Lopez vs. Richard Commey

Teofimo Lopez is coming off one of the ugliest showings of his so far promising career despite picking up the win. Lopez now gets a stiff jump in competition as he earns a mandatory challenge against IBF titleholder Richard Commey. While there is no doubted Lopez’ talent level, his showing against Masayoshi Nakatani was lackluster and the title contender was expected to come out with a statement win heading into his matchup with Commey.

Richard Commey is an experienced veteran who should give the young Lopez everything he can handle. Commey has never been stopped and his only losses have come via a pair of split decisions. A game fighter who hangs close in every single fight, Commey’s veteran bag of tricks should serve as an excellent benchmark for where Lopez’s skill set currently sits. The winner of Lopez and Commey faces a near-certain date with lightweight juggernaut Vasyl Lomachenko for a unification bout with Loma’s three other major lightweight belts.

What Comes After Tyson Fury vs Otto Wallin on September 14th?

Assuming Fury is able to get through his matchup with Wallin, a matchup with Deontay Wilder is where every boxing fan’s mind immediately turns to. After their thrilling draw, the two men have continued their winning ways and seem poised to be on a collision course once again.

Fury is one of, if not the biggest draw at Top Rank and the appeal of a Fury-Wilder super fight rematch has the chance to be the biggest heavyweight boxing showdown in over a decade. Known for his exceptional fight IQ and heavy hands, Fury is a crafty fighter who is surprisingly difficult to hit for a heavyweight. He also showed off his iron chin against Wilder and ate a number of shots that would have ended the night for even the toughest heavyweights in the division.

Fighter to Watch: Vasyl Lomachenko

Lomachenko is a unanimous top-five pound-for-pound fighter and coming off another strong performance against a bigger man in Luke Campbell. Campbell put up an excellent fight and took Lomachenko the distance but in the end, Loma’s extraordinary hand speed and world-class footwork helped the champion add yet another belt to his collection.

Lomachenko looks to eventually try and add the final major belt – the IBF – to his collection, though champion Richard Commey needs to face fellow Top Rank fighter Teofimo Lopez in a mandatory challenge before looking elsewhere. Lomachenko has stated his desire to get back in the ring rather than wait for Commey and Lopez to link up. That said, Loma has done such a dominant job of clearing out his divisions that finding a suitable contender in the meantime might prove difficult for Top Rank.

Fighter to Watch: Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford is coming off a nice win over Amir Khan and a super fight with Errol Spence seems to be the ideal choice for boxing fans and Top Rank promoter Bob Arum alike. Crawford seems likely to hold off on entering the ring again until a showdown with Spence, though a possible matchup with Kell Brook could be in the cards while Crawford bides his time.

Crawford sits at an undefeated 35-0 and along with Vasyl Lomachenko, sits atop the pound-for-pound rankings and is one of Top Rank’s most valuable assets. Spence fights next on September 28th in a title unification bout so assuming he once again comes out on top, expect talks for a huge fight between Crawford and Spence to heat up rather quickly.

