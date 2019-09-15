Tyrell Williams Fantasy: Is Raiders WR Poised for a Massive Week 2?

Tyrell Williams was a big reason why the Oakland Raiders were able to beat the Denver Broncos in week 1. The former Charger caught six passes for 105 yards and scored a touchdown. It was the exact performance Oakland needed to see from Williams after they made the decision to release Antonio Brown. He was undrafted out of college but has been very productive in his career. He now has a chance to be the number one receiver for a team and seems up for the task.

Fortunately for many fantasy football players, Williams was probably drafted before it was known he was going to be the team’s number one receiver. He didn’t put up massive numbers for the Chargers as he was always the number two or three guy there. He should’ve been available pretty late in the draft, so he might be a full-blown steal in 2019. He put 22.5 PPR points against the Broncos and could be in for an even bigger performance in week 2.

Tyrell Williams Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Chiefs

The Raiders offense was supposed to be facing a tough task against a stout Bronco defense in week 1. Well, heading into week 2, the Chiefs defense should be a much easier task. When Kansas City played the Jaguars in week 1, they allowed 24.6 PPR points to D.J. Clark and 21.7 to Chris Conley. Those aren’t exactly household names and they had a rookie sixth-round pick throwing them the ball for most of the game.

Tyrell Williams should feast on this defense. He hasn’t typically put up great performances against the Chiefs in the past. He’s played them twice a year for his whole career and this could be his first big game against them as this is the first time he’ll be the number one guy. This game could turn into a shootout very quickly and while that won’t be great news for either defense, it should be very good for fantasy football players.

Should You Start or Sit Tyrell Williams in Week 2?

ESPN projects Williams to score 14.8 PPR points and that’s a number he should easily surpass. It’s hard to imagine he doesn’t put up a line similar to D.J. Clark’s. Williams clearly has a great rapport with Derek Carr and that could mean very good things for his numbers. Ryan Grant and Hunter Renfrow didn’t get too many chances against the Broncos, so Jon Gruden could want to get them more involved. However, that shouldn’t take away from Williams too much.

There is some talent on the wide receiver depth chart, but Williams is clearly the top guy. Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs will probably be the only players that take away from his targets. Another worry is that Carr likes to spread the ball around, which could eat at Williams’ production for some games. That being said, it shouldn’t stop Williams from putting up career-best numbers in 2019. He should be staying nice and comfy in your starting lineup for week 2.

