What Would A Redskins Win Over the Giants Mean?

The Washington Redskins face the New York Giants in a must-win Week 4 NFC East contest. The game will be the Redskins second contest away from FedexField and their second on the road against a divisional foe.

The Giants game will be the Redskins third divisional game out of their first four contest to start the season.

Washington is in desperate need of a win after losing the first three games to start the season. Redskins Nation has voiced its’ displeasure about the state of the team and their play on the field.

On Monday night against the Chicago Bears, the Redskins looked flat to start the contest and found themselves trailing 28-0 at one point. This week against the Giants, the Redskins will need to get out to a quick start against a New York team that will be without star running back Saquon Barkley who has an injured ankle. The Giants are now led by rookie quarterback Daniel Jones who in his first start last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another two scores.

The Redskins will be facing Jones for the first time and coach Jay Gruden discussed how the team will have to prepare for the former Duke standout.

“Well, he’s very talented,” Gruden said while talking to team media at the INOVA Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park. “I think the biggest thing you have to understand is, fortunately, we’ve played [Eagles QB Carson] Wentz, we’ve played [Cowboys QB] Prescott and [Bears QB] Trubisky. All of them can move around and I think that was the effect that he had, [QB] Daniel Jones, on the offense last week against Tampa Bay. He had three or four plays outside the pocket that were good — two touchdowns, he had another scramble play for a first down, I believe, and then he stepped up in the pocket and made some people miss in the pocket, made a big throw for a 40-yard gain. So, I think his mobility is something the Giants haven’t had. Now [QB] Eli [Manning’s] leadership is obviously second to none over there, but this guy is a little more mobile and can give you some issues outside the pocket.”

In the last meeting between the two teams on December 9, 2018, Washington loss at home to New York 40-16.

What would a win over the Giants do for the Redskins from a statistical and historical standpoint?

A win would mark the second-consecutive season that the Redskins won a road game against the Giants and would be the first time doing so since the 1999-2000 seasons.

A victory on Sunday would improve the Redskins all-time series record against the Giants to 70-101-4 and improve the Redskins all-time regular-season series record against New York to 69-100-4.

A win would give the Redskins their first divisional win of the season and would be the first time since 2017 that the team picked up its first divisional win of the season against the Giants.

A ‘W’ improves the Redskins road record to 1-1 and would continue a four-season streak of not falling to 0-2 on the road to start a season.

Winning improves the Redskins record to 1-3 and would continue a six-season streak of not starting a season 0-4.

Beating the Giants gives the Redskins their fourth win all-time at MetLife Stadium and would cut the all-time series deficit at that venue to 4-7.

Finally, a win gives the Redskins their ninth win in a Week 4 matchup since 2008. Their current record in Week 4 matchups from 2008-2018 is 8-2.