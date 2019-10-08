49ers’ Nick Bosa Trolls Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma After Huge Hit [WATCH]

Nick Bosa has not forgotten about Baker Mayfield’s flag-planting antics at Ohio State in 2017. He made that very clear after delivering a huge hit on the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night at the end of the first half.

Bosa — an Ohio State product — delivered a celebration mocking Mayfield after the hit, which forced an incomplete pass and was very close to being a sack-fumble.

In 2017, Mayfield notoriously planted an Oklahoma flag on the 50-yard line of Ohio State’s field when the Sooners beat the Buckeyes 31-16.

Baker Mayfield planted the Oklahoma flag in Ohio State's field two years ago… OSU’s Nick Bosa waved and planted a flag after hitting Baker tonight. Waited for his revenge 🌶 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/5nUPh1nNrV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2019

For those who haven’t seen the flag plant by Mayfield, here it is. It was a pretty good impersonation from Bosa.

Mayfield Here’s what Mayfield had to say at the time about the incident, via the The Rich Eisen Show.

“There’s a lot of sensitive people in this world in this day and age,” Mayfield said. “I’m going to offend a lot of people. It’s just the nature of the position I’m in. You’ve got to try and stay a little bit level-headed and enjoy the win, but at the same time, not tick too many people off. I wouldn’t take it back, but it was meant to be just for our team.”

Bosa has obviously hung on to his resentment. But he should feel better after a half where he was constantly in Mayfield’s face, helping the 49ers to a dominant 21-3 halftime lead. He had three tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack in the first two quarters along. He and also forced an interception with a pressure of Mayfield.

Nick Bosa (#97) pressured Baker Mayfield to help create this INT by Richard Sherman (#25). Bosa has forced 2 turnovers from pressure on 65 pass rush snaps this season (3.1%), the highest rate in NFL (min. 60 pass rushes).#CLEvsSF | #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/bcELFeiwsX — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 8, 2019

Mayfield finished the first half with a QB rating of 19.8, completing 7 of his 16 passes for just 80 yards and two interceptions.

Antonio Callaway Bobbles Ball, Causes Interception at Goal Line

The Browns couldn’t catch a break in the first half, which included an interception that bounced off the hands of Antonio Callaway at the goal line and into the breadbasket of K’Waun Williams. Instead of it being a 14-10 game, the Browns came away with no points.

Callaway was returning from a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Mayfield had been excited for Callaway’s return, giving him a burner who was capable of breaking big plays down field if given an opportunity.

“It was great to have him back out there,” Mayfield said. “He is a speed guy, somebody that I felt a rapport with him last year. He looks great right now. He is running around fast.”

Both of Mayfield’s interceptions came when targeting Callaway.

Btw, Mayfield is 0-of-3 targeting Callaway today, with two interceptions, per @ESPNStatsInfo — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 8, 2019

Callaway, a fourth-round pick in 2018, recorded 43 receptions for 586 yards with five touchdowns last year.

Matt Breida Tears Up Browns With Long TD Run to Open Game

To keep it short, the game did not start out in the Browns favor early. After four plays and out from the Browns, 49ers running back Matt Breida broke the early scoreless tie with an 83-yard run on San Francisco’s first play from scrimmage.

Brieda had 226 yards entering the game, but upped his season-total with a career-long run.

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield Shades Lamar Jackson in Expletive-Laden Game Day Audio

