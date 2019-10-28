Aaron Jones After Packers’ Win Over Chiefs: ‘Keep Doubting Me’

The truth is now undeniable: We are witnessing Aaron Jones’ breakout NFL season.

The third-year running back was efficient enough in his first two seasons to be the clear starter coming into 2019, but what he’s done for the Green Bay Packers through the first half of this season has elevated him into a new class of player, as he so seamlessly showcased during Sunday night’s 31-24 win at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones hit the trifecta for the Packers as their leading rusher, receiver and scorer as he romped for 226 total yards with two touchdown catches, including a 67-yarder from Aaron Rodgers that was directly responsible for moving Green Bay to 7-1 on the year. There might have been more damage done, too, had two other would-be touchdowns for him not been called back throughout the night — not that it mattered in the long run.

“I want it here,” Jones said in Sunday’s postgame on NBC, pointing toward his chest. “It starts right here in the heart. If you want it there, it will take you a long way and just in my mind, my mentality is, ‘Keep doubting me.’ And I’ll just keep working hard every day and go after what I want.”

Jones is getting it done on the ground enough to be the team’s rushing leader with 466 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. And remarkably, he is just one more big receiving game away from leading his team in that category, too. Jones’ 34 catches are already the most by any Packer this season, and his 355 receiving yards are good for third-most behind injured star Davante Adams (378) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (416) — the latter of whom caught just one pass for four yards against the Chiefs.

“He’s a special guy,” Rodgers said in the postgame after giving Jones credit for the success of the Packers offense Sunday night. “He’s great in the locker room, he’s a great young leader, he’s a fantastic player, he does everything the right way, he doesn’t have an ego and he’s just a helluva player. I’m glad we have him on our team.”

