Allen Lazard Scores Packers TD on 1st Catch of 2019 [WATCH]

Without his two most veteran wide receivers, Aaron Rodgers had no choice but to lean on the younger Green Bay Packers during Monday night’s matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Fortunately for him, Allen Lazard was ready.

The second-year Packers wideout played perfectly against the coverage from Lions cornerback Justin Coleman and hauled in a 35-yard touchdown catch — his first catch of the 2019 NFL season — down the left sideline to pull the Packers within two points midway through the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field.

“He played how I expected him to play and I’m very proud of him.” — Aaron Rodgers on #13 Allen Lazard

The touchdown reception was an immediate make-up move from Lazard after he dropped a deep pass from Rodgers on the play before on second down, getting tight coverage from Coleman on both plays. It was only the second catch for Lazard in his career after making a seven-yard reception in limited action last season and the first-ever he caught from Rodgers.

But Lazard wasn’t stopping there.

The young receiver became the go-to guy for Rodgers down the stretch and caught another three passes to help the Packers rally to a 23-22 victory on a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby. He finished with four catches for a team-leading 65 yards in a game where the Packers seriously need some help.

Star wideout Davante Adams was already ruled out with a turf toe injury that also kept him sidelined last week against the Dallas Cowboys. Then slot receiver Geronimo Allison took a nasty hit to his head that knocked him out of the game and had him being evaluated for a concussion. Not to mention Marquez Valdes-Scantling briefly left the game after getting his leg pinned under Aaron Jones as he was tackled.

The gains were forced to come from all over the place, whether it was a pair of 25-yard catches from veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis or a 46-yard reception from a hobbled Valdes-Scantling. But none of them were as pivotal as Lazard’s late-game plays, and no one believed he could do it more, perhaps, than Rodgers himself.

“We finally get Allen in the game and that’s what he does,” Rodgers said in Monday night’s postgame interview with ESPN. “He’s been doing it in practice a bunch. It’s good to see him making those big plays.”

“I sit next to him in meetings, I’ve seen the study habits, I’ve seen the preparation. He’s been waiting for an opportunity and, finally, he got one — and he played how I expected him to play. I’m very proud of him.”

Lazard Earned Way to Big Moment

Lazard worked hard for a roster spot during training camp and preseason games, making six catches for 114 yards and a touchdown during exhibition action, but he was cut from the initial 53-man roster in favor of Jake Kumerow, rookie Darrius Shepherd and Trevor Davis — who has since been traded to the Oakland Raiders. He was briefly signed to the practice squad, but was called up after the Packers placed rookie tight end Jace Sternberger on injured reserve.

Since then, Lazard has seen his most of his game action on special teams with limited snaps running with the offense; though, Monday night was the first time he was targetted in the passing game this year.

Interestingly enough, all of Lazard’s career catches have come against the Lions. The only catch he made last season came in Week 17’s 31-0 loss to Detroit at home, and it came on a pass from former backup Deshone Kizer.

