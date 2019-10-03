Allen Robinson Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears WR in Week 5?

The 3-1 Chicago Bears will travel to London to face the 2-2 Oakland Raiders this Sunday. The Bears will be operating on offense without their starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is recovering from a dislocated shoulder and slight labrum tear.

Veteran backup quarterback Chase Daniel will make his fifth career NFL start Sunday, and how he impacts this offense will be both positive and negative. Daniel looked completely at ease running Matt Nagy’s offense against the Vikings, but he doesn’t have the physical gifts Trubisky does. He can’t run or evade pressure, but he does understand how to read defenses better than the more inexperienced young quarterback. The Bears offense may take a hit–but it may not be as significant a hit as some may think.

Allen Robinson Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Raiders

Things will undoubtedly be different with Chase Daniel at quarterback. The Raiders will have more time to prepare for Daniel than the Vikings did, but that doesn’t mean Robinson won’t be Daniel’s preferred target. Last week against the Vikings, Daniel went to Robinson often early, and Robinson caught all seven of his targets for 77 yards and no touchdowns.

Robinson looked like an elite wideout on many of those routes and catches, too, displaying a combination of sticky hands and stellar footwork.

Should You Start or Sit Allen Robinson in Week 5?

FantasyPros has Robinson projected to score 9.7 fantasy points this week against Oakland. The Raiders currently have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. They have allowed nine passing touchdowns so far this season and they have the 27th ranked pass defense in the league. They’ve also surrendered 102 points in four games. Look for Robinson to take full advantage of this.

Chase Daniel is also very comfortable in this offense despite being a career backup. After the Bears’ win against Minnesota, he said: “I’ve been in this offense for a long time, and Coach Nagy knows what I like, and we sort of got toward that.”

Daniel will hit Robinson with some short, quick throws, but he will also spread it out. Last week he and Robinson connected on a beautiful 25-yard strike, and he hit Javon Wims for the team’s longest pass of the year, a 37-yard pass down the sideline. When Daniel does choose to throw 20+ yards, Robinson will likely be on the receiving end of those passes.

Robinson and the Bears offense have been off to a slow start, but they’ve gained momentum with every game, and despite starting guard Kyle Long going down with a hip injury, the offensive line has played much better over the past two games. Daniel was comfortable in the pocket against the Vikings last week, and if the Bears’ O-line turns in a similar performance against the Raiders, look for a similar result this week.

Final verdict: Robinson is worth a START week 5. Yes, it’s a risk, but nothing is guaranteed in this league. He’s been due to get into the end zone for weeks. This may be one of the worst secondary units he’ll face all year. Look for him to have 8-9 catches for 100+ yards and a touchdown, even with Chase Daniel at quarterback.

