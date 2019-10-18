Alvin Kamara Injury Update: Saints RB’s Status vs Chicago Revealed

The New Orleans Saints have managed to stay 5-1 despite some potentially crippling injuries, and now running back Alvin Kamara currently finds himself dealing with a non-serious-yet-pesky one: a high ankle sprain. The sore ankle has kept him limited and/or out of practice all week and had left his status in doubt this week for the Saints’ upcoming game at Soldier Field this Sunday against the 3-2 Chicago Bears.

After Friday’s practice, Kamara’s status against the Bears was revealed. The Saints will be going up against a Bears defense that remains one of the most stout units in the NFL, and it would certainly help their cause if they had a healthy Kamara. Alas, they do not. The Bears will be rested coming off their bye, and they will desperately need to get a win in order to stay competitive in a very strong NFC North division.

Kamara said all week that he was hopeful he would play Sunday, but in addition to the high ankle sprain, he injured his knee Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It seems both injuries have been bothersome enough to severely limit him for the past week. But will he be suited up Sunday to face this stingy Bears defense?

Alvin Kamara Injury Update: Kamara’s Status Against Chicago Revealed

Kamara was dealing with a sore ankle heading into the Saints game against the Jaguars last week, and then he “tweaked” his knee according to coach Sean Payton. “Obviously, he had the swollen ankle coming into the game, but he was ready to go,” Payton said. Then, during the game, “He tweaked his knee,” Payton noted, adding that he felt Kamara should be fine for their upcoming game in Chicago.

Mid-week, however, the Saints signed free agent running back Zach Zenner per Ian Rapoport, which was a likely sign that the team wanted insurance in the event Kamara could not go.

Kamara did not practice at all on Thursday, either, according to Rapoport, leaving it more and more likely that the Saints would be without him Sunday in Chicago.

Once again, #Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) did not participate in practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2019

After not practicing again on Friday, Kamara was officially ruled out for the Saints’ game against the Bears on Sunday. New Orleans will also be without starting quarterback Drew Brees and tight end Jared Cook. Cook is also dealing with an ankle injury.

Saints already have ruled out RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) and TE Jared Cook (ankle) for Sunday’s game in Chicago. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2019

After hurting his knee last week, Kamara saw his workload lessen against the Jags, and he split carries with Latavius Murray throughout the game. It’s likely the Saints will start Murray, and he should carry most of the load against the Bears defense.

It’s not clear how long Kamara will be out, how severe his injuries are, or how much time he will miss. It’s likely the Saints want to give him the time he needs to heal. We will keep you updated on any new information concerning Kamara’s status and injuries.

