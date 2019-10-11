Andre Iguodala Wants to Sign With Two NBA Teams: Report

Andre Iguodala has narrowed down his choices to just two NBA teams.

While the former NBA Finals MVP remains under contract with the Memphis Grizzlies — and the Grizzlies intend to enter the season with the 35-year-old veteran on the active roster — we all know the plan is for Memphis to trade Iguodala for some assets before the trade deadline in February.

As Adrian Wojnarowski discusses on “The Lowe Post” podcast, the 16-year NBA veteran plans to either sign with the Los Angeles Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers if he’s eventually bought out by the Grizzlies.

Via Christian Rivas of The Silver Screen and Roll:

“It’s the two L.A. teams. It’s the Lakers and the Clippers, and there is a buyout at some point and if Memphis can’t trade him, that’s where that will come down to — those two teams.”

Iguodala was traded to the Grizzlies from the Golden State Warriors over the summer as Golden State re-tooled its roster. With Memphis in complete rebuilding mode, they obviously have no use for a veteran player such as Iguodala. In fact, they were in a similar situation with Dwight Howard after acquiring him via trade in the offseason. They went onto release the eight-time All-Star so he could sign with the Lakers.

A similar scenario is expected to pan out in Memphis as Iguodala is expected to move on from the Grizzlies. However, the question becomes whether it’s via trade or buyout.

The veteran small forward has sat out training camp and is having private workouts as Memphis continues to pursue a trade involving Iguodala, via The Daily Memphian.

Iguodala will remain on the Grizzlies roster, likely well into the season. However, the team agreed the veteran can continue private workouts at a location of his choosing while Memphis pursues trades involving the former Golden State Warrior and NBA Finals MVP. There is a mutual understanding, per sources, that the situation may not reach a resolution until well into the season. On December 15, players who signed as free agents this summer will be eligible to be traded, potentially expanding the range of possible deals. The NBA trade deadline is February 6th.

Iggy Won’t End the Season on the Grizzlies’ Roster

As my colleague Sean Deveney of Heavy previously reported, contenders are merely waiting it out on Iguodala.

“What the Grizzlies are doing, it is to be expected,” one league executive told Heavy.com. “They’re looking at him as an asset and they want to get something in return for him. He’s under contract, so they hold all the cards. The worst he can do is not show up and it is not like Memphis is going to be playing for a playoff spot. Him not showing up wouldn’t help anything. But if you’re on the outside, those teams, they’re just waiting it out.”

Andre Iguodala Remains a Valuable Playoff Contributor

After starting just 13 games during the regular season, Iguodala once again displayed his worth as he started 15 of the team’s 21 postseason games after Kevin Durant suffered a major injury during the semifinals of the playoffs. He averaged 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the Warriors’ postseason run last year.

One thing is for certain — if Iguodala has it his way, he’ll end the season as a member of one of the Los Angeles teams.