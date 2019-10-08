Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

These two teams are a combined 8-1 and scoring points at an extremely high rate. Appalachian State will be on the road to take on Louisiana on Wednesday night.

Appalachian State has opened their season with four straight wins including an upset win over North Carolina on the road. The Mountaineers have scored over 30 points in each game and have scored 56 points twice.

After a loss to Mississippi State loss to begin their season, Louisiana has won their last four games. They exploded for 77 points in their third game against Texas Southern. The Ragin’ Cajuns will host Appalachian State in this one and will be slight favorites at home.

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Preview

Zac Thomas has done his job at quarterback for the Mountaineers but it has been all about their run game. Darrynton Evans is averaging just under 120 yards per game and has nine touchdowns on the season. Thomas has turned the ball over just twice which is allowing his team to keep control of the ball.

Appalachian State is scoring 47 points per game this season. They will be tested against a Louisiana team that can also score at will.

“They’re a unique challenge for us because of all the multiplicity of what they do and the uniqueness of their formations,” Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz. “So we’ve got our hands full. We’ve got to be gap sound. We’ve got to be disciplined. We’ve got to pursue the football.”

That rushing attack that Drinkwitz referenced has been dynamic through five games. Trey Ragas has been a force averaging 9.8 yards per carry. Elijah Mitchell leads the team in carries and is averaging six yards per carry. Louisiana has 22 rushing touchdowns so far this season. There is no doubt that the key in this game will be the rushing attack on both sides.

“I don’t think that anybody in our building believes that this is just another game,” Louisiana head coach Billy Napier said. “It’s what it should be — two really good football teams, and the winner or loser, this affects where they are in position in their division. We certainly get the implications.”

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Pick & Prediction

FanDuel Sportsbook has this as a one-point spread. The rule of thumb is that you take the moneyline on any spread that is one-point. The o/u is set at 68.

This is an interesting game. This is a game where probably no one knows about either team and it does not sound attractive. This will also be an entertaining game between two strong offenses. This game is being played in Louisiana but there is a gut feeling that the Mountaineers will win this game. They have a history of competing against some of the top teams in the nation and already have a win over an ACC team this season.

Wednesday night football begins with a high-powered offensive matchup. Expect a lot of points in this one and do not sleep on the road team.

PICK: Appalachian State ML (+100)

OVER: 68

SCORE PREDICTION: Appalachian State 42, Louisiana 38