Astros vs. Nationals: What Time & TV Channel Is World Series Game 3?

There will not be a World Series game tonight, October 24 between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. Thursday is a rest day for the two teams as World Series Game 3 takes place on Friday, October 25 at 8:07 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

The Nationals now take a commanding 2-0 lead back home as even if the Astros are able to force a Game 5 the next three matchups would be in Washington. The Nationals shocked the Astros by notching two road wins against Houston ace pitchers Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

Zack Greinke is expected to take the mound for the Astros in Game 3, while Anibal Sanchez is the Nationals’ projected pitcher. Patrick Corbin is likely to pitch Game 4 for the Nationals, while the Astros have not named a projected starter for the matchup.

Astros’ All-Star Alex Bregman Emphasized the Team Will Go to Washington With Their “Heads Held High”

The Astros continue to emphasize their belief that they can come back in the series. Astros All-Star Alex Bregman noted the team will go on the road with confidence.

“We lost two games before during the regular season,” Bregman noted to ESPN. “Everyone in here knows how to bounce back. Lot of baseball left in this series. We’re going to go to Washington with our heads held high. Ready to go and get after it. We’ve lost two games before. I remember when we lost three in New York and next thing you know we’re in the World Series in ’17. We’ve been here before.”

Houston has the talent to have optimism, but the Nationals should have just as much confidence after going through Verlander and Cole already in the series. Now, the Nationals get to host as many as three games at home in their first-ever World Series. The Astros face an uphill battle to rally to make it a series against the hottest team in baseball this postseason.

Justin Verlander Admitted the Nationals Are “Way Better” Than People Think

Verlander’s World Series struggles continued as the Nationals jumped on the pitcher in the first inning and never let up. After the game, Verlander admitted that the Nationals are “better than people give them credit for.”

“They’re pretty dynamic top to bottom,” Verlander noted to Sports Illustrated. “I guess I hadn’t paid that much attention to them in the NL. But I think they’re way better than people give them credit for. Obviously those guys in the middle get a lot of headlines, but they can all hit. And they work you. They change their approach. They adjust through the middle of the game from at-bat to at-bat. It’s a grind.”

Here is a look at the remaining World Series schedule.

World Series Schedule 2019: Nationals vs. Astros

Game 5 through Game 7 are if necessary.