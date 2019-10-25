Ayesha Harrison Jex, Shaq’s Sister, Dies at Age 40

Ayesha Harrison Jex, the sister of basketball great Shaquille O’Neal, has tragically died at the age of 40. The cause of death was cancer.

TNT’s Inside the NBA offered condolences to Shaq’s family, revealing the sad news that Ayesha has died. She was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, according to Bleacher Report, and she died on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Shaq was with family in Florida, so he wasn’t on the show.

NBA.com posted the video condolences to Shaq and his family. “when he struggles, we struggle with him because he’s one of our brothers,” host Ernie Johnson said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harrison Jex, the Mother of a Promising Basketball Player, Wrote That She Lived Life ‘to the Fullest’

My baby is the 2019 Seminole County Middle School player of the year. #proudmom High School here he comes 🏀 pic.twitter.com/2MybDzY9qf — Ayesha Jex (@ATheprettyone2) June 10, 2019

“Live life to the fullest. Play hard, love harder……life is short,” Ayesha Jex wrote on Twitter. It appears good basketball genes continue to run in the family; Harrison, a mother, had tweeted about her son being named his middle school player of the year. In June, she wrote, “My baby is the 2019 Seminole County Middle School player of the year. #proudmom High School here he comes 🏀.”

Harrison Jex had been public about her cancer diagnosis. Odessa Chambliss Quality of Life Fund, Inc. shared photos of her in May and wrote, “Ayesha Harrison-Jex Graces the runway after she shared her testimony as a cancer survivor during the Celebration of Life Fashion Show.”

Shaq’s mother is named Lucille O’Neal, and his stepfather was Philip A. Harrison. He has a second sister named Lateefah O’Neal, and a brother named Jamal O’Neal, according to TV Guide.