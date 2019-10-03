Baker Mayfield Says Browns Have ‘Set the Standard’

The Cleveland Browns shredded the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, coming away with a convincing 45-20 victory where it looked like little could go wrong on the offensive side of the ball.

It was the first game in Browns history they had a 300-yard passer (Baker Mayfield), 150-yard rusher (Nick Chubb) and 150-yard receiver (Jarvis Landry), according to Elias Sports Bureau. And on top of the big performances, head coach Freddie Kitchens added wrinkles to the offense that had the fanbase initially excited when he took over — whether that be an option play between Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, or a deep pass from OBJ.

It was by far the best game of the season for Baker Mayfield, who showed poise in the pocket and trust in his offensive line. The former No. 1 overall pick completed a season high 66.7% of his passes for 342 yards and one touchdown.

Baker Mayfield Says Browns Offense has Found Identity

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Mayfield said the performance set the standard for what the offense should look like going forward.

“Offensively we found our identity,” Mayfield said. “We set the standard in how we have success and obviously it’s staring up front. You talk about football, it starts up front with the offensive line and getting the run game going. That allows the receivers to have open lanes and play-action and stuff like that. Anytime you can get Nick Chubb the ball like that he can make a lot of plays.”

That proved extraordinarily true, as Chubb rushed for a season-high 165 yards and recorded three touchdowns. Browns guard Joel Bitonio agreed.

“I think that was the blueprint. We ran the ball early. It wasn’t as successful, but we wore them down a little bit,” Bitonio said. And then finally, we broke some big runs in the second half. Some shots down the field, big plays. Just mixing it up.”

Baker Mayfield Excited for Addition of Antonio Callaway to Offense

The Browns will see a familiar face return to the lineup this week as speedy pass catcher Antonio Callaway is set to be activated after a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

“You can tell he’s been itching to get back out there,” Mayfield said. “He’s a speed guy and someone a built a great rapport with last year. He looks great right now — he’s running around fast.”

It comes at the perfect time with Jarvis Landry in concussion protocol. There’s been no word on Landry’s progress, but he does have an extra day to get on the field, with the Browns playing Monday this week in San Francisco.

“It would hurt us to not have a guy in there that makes big plays in the pass game. But his communication getting people lined up and getting people to see the same things when he’s out there, especially in the run game,” Mayfield said. “He doesn’t get a lot of credit for his run-blocking ability, but he’s a guy that sticks his nose in there day in and day out. It would hurt, but we are expecting the next guy up to come back.”

