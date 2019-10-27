Chicago Bears Fans Have Major NSFW Reactions to Loss vs Chargers

After losing their third-straight game in a brutal fashion to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chicago Bears have fallen to 3-4, and have seen a once-promising season fall flat on its face.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who had an up and down game and who has had an underwhelming season, led the team late in the fourth quarter well enough to get them into field goal range only to see the Bears new kicker Eddy Pineiro miss a 41-yard potential game-winner.

Pineiro, who also missed earlier in the game when he doinked a 33-yarder off the goalpost, wasn’t given much help by his head coach Matt Nagy. The Bears had the ball and had .43 seconds left on the clock when Nagy chose to have his offense kneel down instead of trying to run a few more plays in order to make the field goal a chip shot.

The game had the same feeling as the Bears’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs last season. Trubisky led the team down the field, got them into field goal range, and then an unsteady kicker missed a kick that could have propelled a young team full of potential forward. It was déja vu all over again. And many Bears fans felt it.

Bears Fans Take to Social Media, Express Themselves Via Rants

Some Bears fans took to social media to express their rage about the brutal loss. We’ve included some of the more outrageous responses here, but be warned–the following videos contain vulgar and very NSFW language. We wouldn’t advise watching them at work or around young children. Perhaps the most irate fan, who took his jersey off and tossed it to the ground after watching the Pineiro missed field goal, shouted: “I’m done. I’m done man…I’m done being a Bears fan…I can’t believe it…” before rattling off a series of expletives.

Bears fans are taking the loss well (Via @dylankahn401) pic.twitter.com/kykCuUfgBH — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) October 27, 2019

Some Bears fans also decided to take this opportunity to burn their Mitchell Trubisky jerseys.

Others just decide to rant and vent because apparently they did not know how else to cope with such a devastating loss:

Bears fans are feeling some type of way right now pic.twitter.com/41UYMUJuot — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) October 27, 2019

Regardless of the social media rants and their extremity, as well as the over-the-topness of jersey burning, fans of the Chicago Bears are understandably upset. They’ve been through a great deal over the last several decades, from the Super Bowl loss to Peyton Manning to the John Fox era to the double doink.

They’ve had to watch their arch rival, the Green Bay Packers, win two Super Bowls while they haven’t won a world championship since the 1985-86 season. They also have to sit by and watch every other team in the NFC North division currently succeed with stellar quarterback and efficient offensive play–while their head coach, a supposed offensive guru, cannot seem to figure out how to be aggressive and smart at the same time.

Many thought their team would be a playoff contender with a shot at the Super Bowl. What they got instead was more of the same–only worse.