Skip Bayless Reveals Bill Belichick’s Motive for Moving on From Tom Brady

The motive for Bill Belichick‘s desire to move on from Tom Brady may be real simple — ego.

Despite the fact that the Patriots have established themselves as the greatest dynasty in the history of pro football — winning six Super Bowl titles and making nine total Super Bowl appearances during the salary cap era — the dynasty may be on the verge of breaking up soon.

As more and more speculation increases that this could be Belichick and Tom Brady‘s last ride together, Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless has proposed why Belichick may be ready to move on from his quarterback of the past 19 years.

In fact, Bayless uses the word “obsessed” to describe Belichick’s desire to win a championship without Brady — to prove once and for all that he is the main reason for New England’s success over the years.

“It is very clear to all of us that Bill Belichick has become obsessed with winning a championship without Tom Brady, or at least trying to,” Bayless said Tuesday on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed.” “He wants to prove, ‘I can do this without that guy because I want 100 percent of the credit instead of whatever you guys are debating about.’ …He wants 100 percent. He wants to cement his legacy as the greatest head coach ever because now there’s a big ol’ asterisk at the bottom of it: ‘Tom Brady was his quarterback.’”

Brady Could Realistically End His Career in Another NFL Jersey

This is the longest-running debate in the NFL — who is more responsible for the Patriots’ success, Brady or Belichick?

Considering Brady has recently placed his Massachusetts home for sale and due to the fact that he’s in the last year of his contract, there has been ongoing speculation that this could be the veteran quarterback’s last season in a Patriots uniform.

That would mean Brady would either ride off into the sunset in retirement or sign with another NFL team for the 2020 season.

As hard as it may be to envision, remember that Joe Montana didn’t end his career in a San Francisco 49ers jersey and that Peyton Manning didn’t conclude his career in an Indianapolis Colts uniform.

Also remember that Belichick has never been loyal to any single player — he’s loyal to his system. Countless Pro Bowl and All-Pro players have been shown the door immediately once they decided to no longer abide by Belichick’s system and rules — Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Jamie Collins just to name a few.

Who is More Responsible for the Patriots’ Dynasty?

There are certainly arguments for both sides of the debate when it pertains to his who is more responsible for the Patriots’ success. After all, Belichick didn’t start winning Super Bowls until he had Brady as his quarterback.

But New England also has had tremendous success with Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterbacks (14-6 overall record).

Also remember that when Cassel went 11-5 with the Patriots in 2008, he had never started a game in college — the only quarterback in NFL history with such an honor — and hadn’t started a game since his senior season of high school in 1999.

People also have to take into consideration that the Patriots are now winning because of Belichick’s defense. There are no superstars on that side of the ball and they’re allowing just 7.6 points per game in an era where every rule benefits the offensive side of the ball. In other words, they’re winning games right now despite Brady’s mediocre play.

If there was ever a time for Belichick to move on from Brady and prove that he is 100 percent the reason for New England’s success, it would be now.

READ NEXT: Patriots Rumors: Tom Brady Eyeing to Play for AFC Rival in 2020